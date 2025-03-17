More than a year after she walked out of her marriage, a Nigerian lady received an unexpected message from her former husband

According to the lady, the message came as a shock as it has been 18 months since she left the abusive marriage

She displayed the message he sent her and laughed at those men who claimed she was sent packing after being caught cheating

A Nigerian mum, @miss.ijay, has displayed the shocking message she received from her ex-husband 18 months after she left her marriage.

The single mum said the marriage was an abusive one and her ex sent the message on her birthday.

Content of ex-husband's message

In a TikTok post, she displayed the message he sent her on WhatsApp, felicitating with her on her birthday.

The man described her as his irreplaceable and wished her long life, good health and prosperity. His text read:

"Happy birthday to you irreplacable as I fondly call you, may God bless you and help in your dealings, I wish you long life and prosperity, good health and wisdom in Jesus name, amen."

Commenting on the message, the single mum took a swipe at men who said she was thrown out of her matrimonial home after being caught cheating.

"The men that are saying he caught me ch3ät!ñg and sent me packing, are y’all now crying?😂😂😂😂😂😂 your gender is still begging for second chance even after 18 whole months."

Reactions trail text from her ex-husband

Mani Robson said:

"That’s for a weak man for real. No real man ever takes back a woman who has left , for any reason. I can say for certainty you cheated and he threw you out! No woman is irreplaceable."

vic Scott said:

"But I dey monitor you. Na yoir character remain. If you get good character. I Don see wife be that."

VIC said:

"Maybe he is changed, there was a spirit controlling him before but its gone..I believe there are spirits that dont want people to last in marriage."

yemoshandy❤️ said:

"🤣🤣🤣 What happened to the saying that their are many fishes in the ocean, the fishes in the ocean don die finish."

Mani Robson said:

"Whether it’s me leaving you or you leaving me . It’s done. We move. A woman has no second chance with me !"

WEALTHY💞 said:

"I just left my 1 yes abusive relationship and he begging me to come back … he hitted twice and insulted servely and he his flirting with other girls calling them adroble."

Pretty Ekine said:

"I remember you, on your wedding day you guys ride a horse, I mean that was the talk of the town then."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the message she received from her ex-boyfriend who refused to let go.

Lady receives unsolicited message from husband's ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the message she received from her husband's ex-girlfriend.

While sharing the message, the lady marvelled that her husband's ex-girlfriend refused to move on.

She posted her husband's ex-lover's TikTok handle and their chat after she messaged her. The married lady faulted her man's ex for coming to her DM and tagged her action as foolish.

