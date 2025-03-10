Mixed reactions have trailed the WhatsApp message a Nigerian lady was sent by her man's ex-girlfriend

According to the lady, her husband's ex-girlfriend has refused to move on even after two years of marriage

She displayed her husband's ex's TikTok handle and netizens joined in urging the lady to leave her alone

A Nigerian lady, @favegirl707, has displayed the message she received from her husband's ex-girlfriend after two years of marriage.

The married lady did not expect the message, adding that her husband's ex has refused to move on.

The lady posted her husband's ex's TikTok handle and their WhatsApp chat. In the chat, the ex introduced herself and sent a "view once" file to @favegirl707.

In the comment section, the married lady faulted her man's ex for coming to her DM and tagged her action as foolish. She wrote:

"...If you have something with my husband then sort it out with him not coming to my dm , I won’t go looking for an ex, or a side piece. So since she wants to be foolish I’ll let the world see it."

Backstory to ex chatting married lady

Explaining further in the comment section, the married lady revealed her husband's ex-girlfriend had messaged her a year ago, warning that he would dump her, but they got married three weeks after that.

"There is actually (a backstory). She chatted told me a year ago that he was going to dump me . And then we got married three weeks ago."

Read their chat below:

Reactions trail DM married woman received

Cent Gifty said:

"I can never bring myself down to this level no matter how much I still love hime 😏 Omo once you are married whatever I had with you is forgotten asap."

EricaNedin 💍♾️❤️🔐 said:

"Y’all be glorifying nonchalant behavior if she was a good fit the man won’t have left her for another, and whether she was a victim of the relationship or not doesn’t give her the right to traumatize."

Chiomzybea said:

"You happy because say ur husband use you replace her .. for her not to move on do you have every clue of every emotions and everything they have together.. shaaa I pray she heals and get her own man."

❤️Genevive❤️🦋🇧🇪🇧🇪 said:

"You all in this comment section,saying it’s not easy for the girl to move on,what about the wife,do u think she doesn’t have an ex or she doesn’t have emotions too, and she doesn’t stalk her ex."

Jenny_fer said:

"My own is 5 years now and I’m still traumatised I visit the wife page and wish I was the one after everything we went through together 🥺 I pray heaven send us our own soonest."

RONKE WEARS&ACCESSORIES 🛍️🛒 said:

"Have read comment section and all I will say is that may God Almighty heal you Mhiz bliss and send you a man that’s more better than him AMEN."

