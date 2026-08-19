Former BBNaija star Sheggz publicly addressed cheating allegations linked to his relationship with Bella for the first time

Sheggz revealed he spent much of 2025 battling serious health challenges that required treatment in England

The reality TV star disclosed he had purchased an engagement ring before ultimately deciding the relationship could not continue

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Sheggz has finally spoken on the swirling rumours about his relationship with fellow reality TV star Bella, categorically denying that he was unfaithful and confirming the two have not been together since January 2026.

In a lengthy public statement, Sheggz said he had held back from addressing his personal life out of respect for his family, but chose to speak after feeling that his name and character were being unfairly attacked.

Sheggz breaks silence on cheating allegations amid Bella relationship rumours. Credit: @sheggz

Source: Instagram

"I have never spoken publicly on the internet out of respect for my family, and it simply isn't my nature to do so. However, after four years of working hard to build my life and my reputation, I feel it is only fair to clarify my position rather than allow my name or character to be unfairly tarnished," he wrote.

Health Crisis and a Broken Trust

Sheggz revealed that 2025 was an extremely testing year for him personally, as he spent a significant portion of it in and out of hospital.

After receiving treatment and recovering in England, he returned to Nigeria in October 2025, where he came across information that made him doubt the honesty within the relationship.

He said he had given multiple opportunities since 2024 for the truth to come forward, but it never did.

"I did not cheat on Bella, and I have been single since January 2026," he stated plainly.

Sheggz breaks his silence as cheating allegations fuel Bella relationship rumours. Credit: @sheggz

Source: Instagram

Engagement Ring and the Decision to Walk Away

Despite the breakdown, Sheggz admitted he had genuinely hoped the relationship would lead to marriage, even going as far as buying an engagement ring.

He said he cared deeply for Bella but ultimately concluded that the trust and respect needed for a healthy marriage were not there.

The couple attempted to reconcile after their January split, but those efforts did not hold. Sheggz said he struggled with how certain situations were handled and felt the level of remorse he hoped for was absent.

"I genuinely wanted the relationship to work. I even went as far as purchasing a ring because I believed in the possibility of a future together. Unfortunately, sometimes two people can care deeply for one another and still come to the realisation that the relationship is no longer right for them," he said.

He also acknowledged Bella's family and their potential feelings on the matter, while maintaining that he made sincere and repeated attempts to make things work.

Sheggz closed his statement by expressing a desire to move on without further public conflict, wishing Bella well and calling for both sides to part with grace and dignity.

See Sheggz's viral X post that left many talking online:

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clap back her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng