A Nigerian bride caught the attention of netizens as she refused to hold her husband and kiss him on their wedding day

The video showed that her reason for hesitating was due to her father’s presence, which made her shy

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the bride’s actions on her wedding day

A shy Nigerian bride was hesitant when asked to hold her husband and kiss him.

After their joining, the moderator asked the couple to hold each other and share a kiss, but the bride initially refused.

Bride Feels Shy on Wedding Day Because of Father, Refuses to "Hold" Hubby Well, Many React

In the video by @t.s.i__ on TikTok, the shy bride was hesitant as the moderator told her to kiss her husband.

She smiled and giggled as the moderator urged her to hold him well so that they could share a kiss.

The video also captured her father's reaction as he looked at the newlywed couple.

The video was captioned:

"POV: The bride was too shy to kiss her husband after they were joined together because of her dad. “It’s the hold your husband” for me o @Christiana_bk why are you shyyy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail shy bride's video

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the bride’s actions and her father's reaction on her wedding day.

@peacemirabel3 said:

"But why the papa go just focus on her like that naa."

olarrogunseye said:

"It shows thatt she is well brought up,she can't be kissing her husband in front of her dad."

Ezebunwa Stanley ekwutos said:

"Wow i can see many things here this home is fully blessed congratulations beloved."

Sokyjeff said:

"FORGET ALL DIS ONE... na OG she be... Bcos of her papa she dey do dis one ..😏😏😏 which is good tho."

itzchyk said:

"If i knew I won't mind anyone I was raise in an over deciplied manner too that the husband came through them..nowmarriage having issues the same parents want u to do magic for good home."

@£jire said:

"On behalf of all upcoming bride kissing scene shouldn't be done in front of our parents make dem lead dem go outside abeg."

@Joshabby12 said:

"Naa me be this, on my wedding. Day my future husband go say wetin dey do u sef.... shyness go shy shy mee."

@nyuibeisabell129 said:

"I think its high time they allow people choose weather or not to kiss in public."

In related stories, a bride's father advised the groom concerning his daughter's cooking duties, while a groom's mother turned prayer warrior after the bride complained of sickness.

Bride wears mum's wedding gown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady warmed many hearts as she wore the wedding gown her mother had worn over 30 years ago.

She shared a throwback picture of her parents’ wedding where her mum wore the wedding gown.

Many reacted after seeing how she rocked the same gown in 2025, sparking emotional reactions.

Source: Legit.ng