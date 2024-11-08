A man bought an iPhone 16 for his wife, and she told him it got stolen two weeks after she started using it

After tracking the iPhone 16, the man found out that she gifted the phone to her boyfriend, who worked in a corporate institution

Many who came across the story gave their opinion and shared similar experiences they’ve heard

A man bought an iPhone 16 for his wife but later discovered that she had given it to her boyfriend.

She told him it had been stolen two weeks after he had bought the iPhone 16.

Man finds out wife gave boyfriend iPhone 16. Photo: FG Trade, Hirurg Stock photos. Posed by models

Source: Getty Images

In an X post, @Otunbakush1 claimed that he was asked by the man to track the iPhone 16.

While tracking the iPhone 16, it was found with a fine guy who was later identified as the wife’s boyfriend.

The post read:

“How do we solve this… Husband Purchased iphone 16 for wife, phone got stolen 2weeks later, Husband Reached out for possible tracking, he did and tracked the phone to a cooperate institution, told the husband to let me go in and take a look, phone dey with one fine boy, fine suit and tie, correct shoe, i called Husband to come

“We all went outside, Fine boy said the phone was a gift from his babe, oya call the babe, na husband wife, to make matter worst, perfume wey husband dey find na hin fine boy dey use, now how this matter wan go like this.”

See the post below:

Reactions as woman gifts her boyfriend an iPhone 16 bought by her husband

@VhibeMachine said:

"You have done your part by tracking the phone,abeg no interfere for married people matter e get why...Just leave them."

@jarhmall said:

"Just remind him of your balance make u dey waka go house."

@Non_Binary12 said:

"This one go far oo."

@Emmieriaty said:

"Husband should collect his phone and go back home to watch one of his favorite shows."

iPhone 16 as gift for loved ones

In a related story, a man bought an iPhone 16 for his girlfriend, and she cried and knelt in excitement.

Another Nigerian Man who was using a broken phone bought an iPhone 15 Pro Max for his pretty wife.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady bought an iPhone 16 for her sister, who bagged a second degree.

Source: Legit.ng