A lady could not believe her eyes after she entered school and found someone else who resembles her

The excited lady made a short video with her lookalike, who was equally happy, and posted it online

Many people marvelled at their strong resemblance, with some internet users urging the lady to do a finding about it

A young lady, @midey_couture, has gone viral over a video she posted online, showing herself and her lookalike she met in school.

According to the lady, she went to school on that fateful day and spotted her lookalike.

A lady finds her lookalike in school. Photo Credit: @midey_couture

While expressing awe about her discovery, the lady thanked God for it.

"God is great," she captioned her TikTok video.

In the clip, her lookalike seemed excited as they made a video together.

Commenting in the comment section, the lady said she doesn't know her lookalike from anywhere and they hadn't met before now. She referred to her doppelganger as her twin.

Possibility of doppelganger existence

University of Adelaide research has proven the likelihood that two people share the exact same face is in excess of one in a trillion.

University of Adelaide School of Medicine PhD student, Teghan Lucas, used a database containing anthropometric (face and body) measurements of almost 4,000 individuals to search for duplicate faces.

She found that when seven facial metric traits were used (measurements of the head and facial features), she was unable to find any two faces that matched.

Through mathematical equations, the PhD student discovered that by using a combination of eight facial metric traits, the probability of finding two faces with the same measurements in the general population was less than one in a trillion.

A lady is thrilled to see her lookalike in school. Photo Credit: @midey_couture

People marvel at their resemblance

Honour man said:

"I wan marry the two of una."

🃏 🍁LØN£R🍁 said:

"Naso them go take become friends ojiji abi sister osan gangan."

King white lion 🤴🏻 said:

"Una boyfriend go dey confuse."

SLESSEMPORIUM🛍️🥰 said:

"Exactly I use to think she is ur younger sister."

zuppy said:

"The resemblance too much oo, you definitely have some questions to ask."

AYOMIDE said:

"Make una go ask for back story ooo."

mrbsure said:

"Better start your dad some serious questions."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was amazed to find her lookalike on campus.

Lady finds her lookalike in NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had found her lookalike at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Osun state.

The Osun corper posted pictures she took with her lookalike and got netizens talking. The lady said that people have switched their names multiple times. Comfort and Erica are both members of the Orientation Broadcasting Service (OBS) in camp, with the former serving as the assistant head of presenters and the latter as the secretary.

"Met my twinnie in camp guys, what do you think? "Do we look alike cause I can’t count how many times we have both been mistaken by each other @Idongi_official," she excitedly wrote on TikTok.

