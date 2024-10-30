A Nigerian woman who wore a fake baby bump during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge announced that she has welcomed twins.

She shared a video which showed her with a fake baby bump during the Hallelujah Challenge in 2023

Many people who came across the video on TikTok congratulated the woman and prayed for their miracles

A Nigerian woman who joined the Hallelujah Challenge has shared her testimony.

When she joined the Hallelujah challenge, she wore a fake baby bump.

In a video shared on TikTok by @keziahandrews, the woman also revealed that she put two clothes in her tummy because she wanted twins.

She then showed herself while pregnant and when she held her twin boys.

She said:

“When there’s a man to pray, there is a God to Answer. I am a living testimony that God is forever in the business of granting our requests. Faith, like a mustard seed, is all it took. I never stopped believing my turn would come, and I knew God was going to show off for all the time I waited.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman welcomes twins after Hallelujah Challenge

@B said:

“I tap into ur testimony, I did exactly same thing this current hallelujah challenge and I will carry my twins my this time next year.”

@ASABA MAKEUP ARTIST said:

“Congratulations. This is a sign cos the lord has done it ooo.”

@Omosexy said:

“Indeed our God answers prayers.”

@Olufunmi Doyle said:

This is my sign that the Lord has answered my prayers too. Congratulations iya ibeji

@Leah Bunmi said:

"Thank you Lord. I tap in your testimony of twins, a boy and a girl."

@PURPLE said:

“Father Lord I claim this for my sister Inlaw.”

Hallelujah Challenge testimonies

The Hallelujah Challenge, organized by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, is a popular online prayer and praise meeting that has produced various testimonies.

In a related story, a lady who wanted to become a rich wife wore a big gown with heels, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle.'

Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge got her marriage testimony.

Another Nigerian lady expressed her happiness when she got an appointment letter after joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

