A Nigerian lady marked her birthday but claimed that she was unhappy because she didn’t have a child

She said it was her 4th birthday in marriage and that she had to give birth because her mother had children

Many who came across the video encouraged the lady and prayed for her to give birth to a child

A Nigerian lady cried on her birthday because she was yet to have a child in her marriage.

She revealed her unhappiness, stating it was her 4th birthday as a married woman.

Lady weeps on her birthday. Photo: @ajokestitches133

Source: TikTok

The young lady showed herself in tears in a video posted by @ajokestitche133s on TikTok.

Lady questions God over her inability to have children

The married lady said she had to give birth because her mother had children.

She also asked God when her time would come as she wept in the emotional video.

The sad lady captioned the video:

“Today is my birthday but am not happy, this is my 4th birthday in marriage and I don’t have child yet. My mother born me and I have to born mine too. God when.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady cries on her birthday

Those who came across the video encouraged the lady and prayed for her to give birth to a child

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@user4910456166339 said:

"The lord will see u through Amen."

@MMPOSH THRIFTS STORE said:

"The lord will answer your prayer."

@vibrantfoodandclothingst said:

"Thy lord will bless you with children."

Read more related stories on childbirth

Couple welcomes child after 14 years of waiting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple welcomed a baby boy 14 years after they had a daughter in their marriage.

A video captured the moment the child was dedicated in church as his mother danced with happiness.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the couple and prayed for the same miracle for their family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng