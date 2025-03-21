A Nigerian lady went viral when she announced that she had permitted her mum to find a husband for her

She explained how she wanted her mum to go about it, sharing why she had to get her mum involved

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, she opened up about her past relationship and why she trusted her mum’s judgement

A Nigerian lady, Ujunwa Ezendiokwere, trended after she disclosed that she permitted her mother to “arrange” a husband for her.

On X, the lady said she couldn’t do it alone and asked her mum to take over the talking stage.

A Nigerian lady Ujunwa Ezendiokwere explains why she asked her mum to find a husband for her in a post on X. Photo: @UjunwaEzendiok1

Source: Twitter

In a viral post on X by @UjunwaEzendiok1, the lady stated that her mother could hand over the man to her when the time comes.

The X post read:

“I have given my mum go ahead to arrange husband for me, I can’t do it on my own again. She can do the talking stage n hand over when it’s time.”

See the post below:

Lady opens up on past relationships

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the lady confirmed her post and shared how her past talking stages failed.

According to her, she trusted her mum to help her handpick someone from a responsible family.

Her words:

“I was tired of failed talking stages, so it won’t be a bad idea if she handpicks someone from a responsible family herself.”

When asked if she would advise ladies to do the same, she responded:

“I won’t really say I would advise other ladies to do same, what works for A might not work for B.”

A Nigerian lady Ujunwa Ezendiokwere opens up on why she asked her mum to find her a husband for her in viral X post. Photo: @UjunwaEzendiok1

Source: Twitter

The lady’s earlier post went viral and had over 1.5 million views on X.

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on her decision, while others proffered advice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Odogwu_Rico said:

"My sister have done this for two of her friends and the men are always thanking my sister for connecting them to the ladies because they are what they wanted. Both men stay abroad. Both married the ladies. If your Mumcy own no work dm and I will link you to my sister."

@UdehAmaraC said:

"Nnem, if she arrange more than one, inye m ofu (give me one)."

@Symply_arami said:

"In case your mummy sees extra, after selecting your choice, send them to me abeg."

@zubby4567 said:

"Na arrange marriage I dey. December will make it 12 years. We are blessed with three beautiful kids and house of my own in Abj. Courtesy of Arrange marriage and God almighty."

In related stories, a lady married her childhood friend while another shared how she met her husband through her ex.

Lady laments pressure to get married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a fresh graduate from the University of Lagos lamented over her mum’s persistent talks about marriage.

The 22-year-old said she was already getting tired of her home, sharing why she was not ready for marriage at the moment.

Many who came across the post advised the lady on how to approach her mother and share her concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng