A med lab scientist is heartbroken after her fiance suddenly called off their forthcoming wedding

The lady said they dated for five years and had checked their genotype before fixing the wedding and inviting people

She wept bitterly that her man would turn around to claim he is AS after earlier checks showed he is AA by genotype

A Nigerian lady, Peace, wept bitterly after her husband-to-be cancelled their wedding, which was two weeks away.

Peace, a med lab scientist, lamented that they had already created a wedding invitation card and invited people to the forthcoming occasion.

A lady's forthcoming wedding is called off by her fiance.

Source: TikTok

In a video, Peace, still recovering from an illness, displayed their wedding IV, narrating how her erstwhile fiance called her to inform her the wedding would no longer hold.

Why wedding was cancelled

According to Peace, he told her that his genotype is AS. Peace, who is AS, said they had checked it earlier before fixing the wedding and it came out as AA, which informed their decision to go ahead with the wedding plans. In her words:

"We have created wedding IV and invited everybody. It was meant to hold next two weeks, just for me to get a message from my fiance, after introduction, that we cannot work because of genotype incompatibility.

"And me, I am a med lab scientist, so I know the importance of genotype while courting. I already did his genotype for him and he was AA, while me I am AS right from time, cos, all my relationships, that is part of the questions they ask at the beginning..."

Peace said her fiance claimed he did a genotype check somewhere else and it came out as AS.

"Just last week, he told me he conducted another test and went to another lab and they told him his genotype is AS, so our genotypes are not compatible. So, we have to cancel the wedding..."

Peace accused her ex-fiance of lying, saying she checked it herself and he was AA. Lamenting, she said she reached out to his friends who informed her that he would be marrying someone else soon.

Peace felt betrayed and played. Her TikTok post broke hearts.

A lady weeps after her man cancelled their wedding.

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

People sympathise with Peace

NancyBright🌸🦋 said:

"Hmmm sorry sis..I pray u heal soon. I walked away from my 6years relationship last year cause I found out he got another lady pregnant while we were planning marriage.. he kept seeing the girl."

Delolaarewa said:

"Sis, please don't be sad. God always have the best for His children. Just hold on to him. Psalm 34- the Lord is close to the broken hearts."

jomjoromi said:

"Sorry peace, move on sis, and please be around people. If you need anyone to talk too I am available. Sending you love and hugs."

piness❤️ said:

"Are you sure he didn't plan with the hospital so as to stop the wedding from taking place or he just lied to stop the wedding? 🤔 it's well my dear."

cherub-barbie said:

"This was me 2019 ,4yrs of relationship, I have made my genotype known to him,if I ask him he will tell me we are good to go, after I relocated to plan wedding he told me he is As."

Mama Osato comedy Tv said:

"That was what my ex told me he was As we broke up and later he came back to apologize that he never checked his genotype I laughed and played along and also broke is heart a year later I got married."

Pretty Iyem 💖 said:

"Mine just ended two days ago 5 years relationship, he went back to the girl he cheated on me with in 2023 after 1 year of no contact with her, all through 2024 now he went back to her."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Akwa Ibom lady had wept as her suitor fled after seeing her bride price list.

Lady sheds tears as fiancee cancels wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shed tears after her fiancee cancelled their wedding because she is an "osu".

The "Osu" caste system was a traditional practice in Igboland, and it was characterized by social segregation.

Those identified as "Osu" faced restrictions on interaction and marriage with others. It was officially outlawed in Igbo land in 1956 by the Eastern House of Assembly, Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng