An Akwa Ibom lady is in a dilemma after her suitor's attitude changed because of her bride price list

The sad lady made public the bride price, saying her man has been unreachable since he collected the list

Mixed reactions trailed Akwa Ibom's bride price list as people wondered why it looked so expensive

A lady's marriage plans have hit the rocks after her partner was handed her bride price list.

The lady, who hails from Akwa Ibom, reached out to a Facebook influencer, Kelvin Onovo, to lay her worry.

In a Facebook post, Kelvin posted the lady's bride price list and the text she sent him. The distraught lady lamented that her man's attitude changed after he collected the list.

She said he has not been picking her calls. The lady, who has no parents, expressed worry, saying she doesn't want to lose her man. Her message read:

"Keep me anonymous. This nightmare was collected on the 9th Nov. 24.

"It's disheartening because since my guy saw the list he has changed and he's not picking my calls.

"I don't want to lose him. I have no parents too. I have struggled enough 😭."

The list, divided into 24 parts, had items for collecting the bride price list, marriage consultation, traditional marriage and things for the youths.

Reactions trail Akwa Ibom bride price list

Kolawole Simisola said:

"It's obvious you want him to feed your entire village for years.

"He is a human just as you are, you better be wise."

Military Ks And Queens said:

"This is the main cause of cohabiting rapidly happening in Southern Nigeria. ✍️

"How is Keke that was produced in India part of your culture?uested for 3 motorcycles (okada) and one Keke and the yeye girl he wanted to marry was saying it's their culture .😡😡

How is Keke that was produced in India part of your culture?"

Calister Chidinma said:

"All these things just to marry one person, abi nah the entire village 😂.

"You go do court marriage, abi you still want to do traditional marriage?"

Doreen Onyinyechi said:

"My dear the truth is that as your parents are no more e go hard oooh.

"Get families who are on your side and friends let them represent your parents at the court marry and enjoy your marriage in peace. If na me I will do same ooo!!! Lost catch fire there. Some families are not worth calling families."

Confidence John said:

"To argue list, you go still buy things.... Wahala, people shouting Imo state, can you see."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the UK had cancelled his wedding plans over a bride price list of N3.5 million.

Lady displays heavy bride price list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady from Rivers State had posted a heavy bride price list given to a suitor

A clip showed the names of various costly items the prospective bride's fiance would present. A lady with the handle @quan_dile on TikTok shared it online, expressing her shock at the long list.

The list included a bag of rice, two cartons of malt, George wrappers, one basin of crayfish, fifteen cups of fried groundnut, 25 litres of groundnut oil, palm oil, kerosene, and one carton of vaseline, amongst many other items.

