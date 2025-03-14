A married Nigerian man has shared the impressive introduction he received from someone who mistook him for a lady

The husband said he had posted his wife's picture on his status, and a man sent him a message with a "smooth intro"

He had to quickly call the man's attention to the fact that the lady on his status was already his wife

A Nigerian man, Paul Axenic Ikonne, has displayed his chat with someone who mistook him for his wife.

It all started after he posted a picture of his wife on his status, which caught the fellow's attention.

A man is impressed with the smooth intro someone sent him after he posted his wife's photo. Photo Credit: Paul Axenic Ikonne

Source: Facebook

Paul said the man sent him a message, which he considered impressive and did not see the need to be angry or jealous.

To quench the fire before it was lit, Paul said he had to tell the man that the woman was his wife, and he got the message immediately.

Speaking on his conversation with the man, Paul said it would be delusional of him to assume other men don't find his wife attractive.

He encouraged single men to continue to woo people they find interesting, adding that their next line of action after being corrected was what mattered. Paul's Facebook post read:

"So this guy replied my status where I posted my wife's photo, thinking it was her DM, with this smooth intro. I was more impressed than angry or jealous.😅

"In my response, I called his attention to the fact that she's married to me without starting a fight. And as a sharp guy, he picked the hint.

"I mean, it will be delusional of me to think other men don't see my wife attractive: I'm not the only one with the eyes for beautiful women.

"As a single man, you can (and should) shoot your shot in any direction you so please, what matters is your next action after being corrected."

A husband marvels at the kind of intro a man used thinking he was chatting with his wife. Photo Credit: Paul Axenic Ikonne

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to chat married man posted

Noble Wokocha said:

"Sharp guy."

Enoch C. Aboki Yesu said:

"I mean, it will be delusional of me to think other men don't see my wife attractive: I'm not the only one with the eyes for beautiful women."

"You see the above quote? I usually tell my guys, that it's idiotic for a man to think he's the only one that got eyes on his lady or desired her. The ones with logical brain, do get the hint, but the ones that believe otherwise, I leave them to their delusional."

Deborah Ibukunoluwa Rotimi said:

"Awwnn 🥰🥰.

"You got her first and that's all that matters 🥱😁."

Marycynthia Okoli said:

"When i say you dey give me Joy, this is what i mean Daddy Xen. Guy copied well."

Asogwa Anthony Chukwuma said:

"How many people will we fight?.I think having a partner you can vouch for is the antidote for these things which must inevitably happen."

Angela Exousia said:

"But honestly speaking, Aunty Glory Enchantresx Paul is a masterpiece 😩💖💖."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had shared the kind of message she received from her man's friend on her birthday.

Married prophetess releases message admirer sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a married prophetess had posted the DM she received from someone wooing her on Facebook.

"You no dey fear abi??? Have you heard of Ukwuabaghi shoe before?" Prophetess Rose queried as she shared the DM on Facebook.

The man said he was Prophet Akinwumi Joseph and professed love to the female cleric, who was married with kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng