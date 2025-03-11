A beautiful young lady has said she is not ashamed that she is single and hasn't been in a relationship for a long time

The lady said she lives in her mother's house and that she is currently jobless, but she is not worried about it

She said she is 27 years old and that she would like to be a full-time content creator, noting that she struggled with drinking

A lady is trading online after she shared a touching story about her life and how she is struggling.

The lady took to TikTok to share the story of how she is still single and some of the things she is struggling with.

Shanice MJ said she was not ashamed to admit her single status. Photo credit: TikTok/Shanice MJ.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Shanice MJ, said she has not been in a relationship for four years now.

According to her, she is currently 27 years old and she struggled with drinking at some points.

She said she is still living with her mother, noting that she is not ashamed to admit some of her problems.

Apart from being single, Shanice said she was jobless and that she graduated from school after her younger sister.

The lady says she also graduated from school after he younger sister and that she wants to be a full-time content creator. Photo credit: TikTok/@shanice.m.j.

Shanice captioned the video:

"I am 27, single, unemployed and I am not ashamed to admit that. I have struggled with problem drinking for most of my adult life until 8 months ago when sobriety finally clicked for me. I live in my mother's house and have no formal employment (9-5). I graduated after my younger sister. I have not been in a relationship in 4 years."

On how she would like to move her life forward, Shanice said she would like to be a full-time content creator.

Her words:

"I want to be a full-time content creator."

A lot of people who commented on the video said they found themselves in the same situation at some points in their lives.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her struggles in life

@Guy said:

"28 only boy all my sisters are employed and doing well some even younger than I am. Pressure mingi but I'm doing my best kutafuta job. Honestly if something doesn't happen this year najiondoa."

@Diana said:

"Guys can we all come together and just talk about how stressful this situation is coz as it is I am tired."

@findinglela said:

"I'm almost 40 and a non starter."

@yo said:

"I'm also 27 unemployed, no man, living at home. sina pressure. life itajipa. 30 is societal pressure."

@ciru said:

"35-year-old single mother, jobless, struggling with addiction, confused, doubting God but still asking him for help. we will make it girl."

Lady takes her mother's money and gives it to her boyfriend

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a beautiful Nigerian lady shared one thing she has done for the person she loves, which she later regretted doing.

According to the lady who shared her story in a video interview, she once stole her mother's N800,000 and gave it to her boyfriend.

The lady lamented that the man later got her pregnant and abandoned her because she gave birth to a baby boy.

