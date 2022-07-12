A self-acclaimed Ocean Goddess identified as Precious Gift Amarachi has openly indicated her interest to be the new wife of politician Ned Nwoko

The female herbalist stated that she is madly in love with Ned and has more to offer him than comedienne Emmanuella

Precious added that she is ready to worship the billionaire like her God and offer him 'so much' spiritually

A female herbalist, Precious Gift Amarachi alias Ugogbe Mmiri NwachiTulugo UzoakuEze, has expressed her readiness to worship philanthropist and politician Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko popularly known as Ned Nwoko like her God.

The Enugu indigene made this statement in a Facebook post on Friday, July 8 as she openly declared her interest to be Ned's new wife.

The female herbalist said she is madly in love with Ned Nwoko. Photo Credit: Precious Gift Amarachi

Source: Facebook

This comes following social media rumours that Ned Nwoko had made a marriage proposal to comedienne Emmanuella, which the 11-year-old would later deny.

Precious said she will not allow any harm to come to Ned Nwoko

Sharing her picture side by side with that of Ned, Precious who is also a caterer said she has more to offer the billionaire than Emmauella.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The herbalist added that she is ready to accept any terms and conditions that would be laid out as she is madly in love with Ned.

Precious boasted that with her, Ned is covered spiritually as she won't allow any harm to come to him. Her lengthy post read in full:

"Anybody close to Mr Ned Nwoko should please tell him that I am Madly inlove with him ..

"I promise to be a Loyal, Sincere and Understanding wife to him...

"I will worship him like my God I just love him Soo much and in terms of Spiritual area I am fully ready because no body I mean no body will hurt him long as I am around...

"Please sir if you see this just know that I am deeply in love with you and I can offer you a thousand and more what Emmanuella can not offer you.

"This is my quest and I'm fully ready to accept any condition attached to it.

"Polygamy is our culture and is acceptable by us expecially i ugogbe mmili your new found wife.

"Thanks my lord!"

Social media reactions

Mhizta Somboi said:

"This life no balance,,d ones we love are busy loving someone else na who we no love dey find us."

Chibuike Nnamani said:

"This post go be some people like say na joke but no be joke at all. Good luck because I know he's accepting this request already."

Rowland Simeon DJslimshadi said:

"And yet you wanna marry a man in your shrine because you don’t wanna share him with another woman you see say na long throat deh do you."

Eze Dibia said:

"This great Man is looking for supper star that has gone viral and not you, ringing Bell,even if he will want you is the spirit that will direct him,if you are calling him by yourself, you have reduced yourself to slippers level, please."

Ned Nwoko reveals how marrying more than one wife helps women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ned Nwoko had opened up on how polygamy helps women.

The Nation gathered from a BBC News Igbo interview that he hinged his reason on the economy. He said that the average northerner who has at least two wives helps to prevent women from going wayward.

Ned added that despite Christianity forbidding a southerner from marrying more than one, he still goes around having multiple girlfriends secretly.

The man added that the polygamy practice is the main reason why the north has a major population in the country.

Source: Legit.ng