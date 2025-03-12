A Nigerian lady who is a feminist has said she is not going to get married until she has made enough money

A Nigerian lady said she is not ready to get married until she has made enough money to make a man afraid of her.

The lady who is a feminist shared her views on TikTok, where it is attracting many reactions from netizens.

The feminist says marrying without money is not ideal.

In the video she posted, Faithful Femininity said women should remove their eyes from marriage until they have become rich.

Faithful said ladies in their 20s should not be thinking of getting married, but they should focus on making money.

She said it is not good if a woman gets married without having her own money.

According to her, ladies should invest in themselves when they are in their 20s and in their 30s and not think of marriage in those years.

The feminist says making money before getting married is the best thing to do.

Her words:

"As a Christian woman, I have decided that my 20s are not for marriage. My 20s are to make money. Christian women stop entering into marriage so early. Go and make money. You don't have a dime in your account. God and find a way to make money. In 20s, in your 30s, go and make money. Stop following men around. Some of you are doing Hallelujah Challenge and wearing bridal gowns. Have you made money? Like, I will not enter a marriage without money. And I'm talking about multiple sources of steady income. I'm not that kind of Christian woman that will enter her husband's house with nothing in her account. God forbid. My 20s now na to work hard. My 20s is to make wealth."

Watch the full video below:

Reactions as lady shares her views about marriage

@bukola_bamisaye_ said:

"One thing you should never do is turn ur personal opinions into doctrines, that would be false teaching. God doesn’t operate “one way”. God can destine a woman to marry early or marry much later or not."

@SimeonIce said:

"Do whatever works for you! Marry at 20, marry at 40, it makes no difference... let's God's will be your guide."

@Black queen said:

"A friend of mine married at 21 and trust me when I say she's swimming in millions right now with her two kids and husband everybody has different timing."

