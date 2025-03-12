A 27-year-old has returned home empty-handed and feeling lost after working in the Middle East for years

The youth who was working in Qatar before he lost his job said he has no savings and discovered his girlfriend had been unfaithful

He lamented that his friends still expect him to pay for everything and have refused to come to terms with the reality on ground

A young man, @_the_boy_____, has gone back home after losing his job in Qatar over wearing shorts.

In a TikTok post, the 27-year-old opened up about his personal life and predicament without shame.

After years abroad, a young man said he is back home with no savings. Photo Credit: (@_the_boy_)

Source: TikTok

Qatar returnee has no savings

The young man said he is not ashamed to admit that he came back feeling lost despite reuniting with his mother after a decade.

He added that he is unsure of what is next for him and has no savings.

The youth lamented that he found out his girlfriend had been unfaithful and his friends still depend on him to cater for their bills.

While noting that he might be rock bottom at the moment, he expressed optimism about bouncing back. He wrote:

"1️⃣ After over a decade, I finally reunited with my mom. It should have been a moment of joy, but instead, I came back feeling lost, unsure of what’s next for me.

"2️⃣ I spent years working in the Middle East, only to return and find out my girl had been passed around like crazy while I was away. Imagine thinking you have a home to return to, only to realize it was never yours to begin with.

"3️⃣ I have no savings—none. Yet, somehow, my homeboys still expect me to be the one to pay for everything like I’m their personal ATM. Meanwhile, I’m just trying to figure out how to rebuild my life.

"4️⃣ I might be at rock bottom, but one thing about me? I don’t stay down for long. This is just the beginning of my comeback story..."

A young man says he has no savings after working abroad for years. Photo Credit: (@_the_boy_)

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

People react to Qatar returnee's predicament

Esmahene said:

"There must be something better waiting for you and thousands doors will open up too , just be patient and from this place I'm telling that you are the bravest among us all."

ZaiZai said:

"This is me. Except I'm much older. I live with so much shame, family humiliation is no joke but yes the comeback story will shock them."

Jenna👣 said:

"So basically if you hadn’t lost your job you’d have never gone back in the first place and she’d have continue waiting? Nahh man."

Nana Bee🍉 said:

"All will be well. you are starting from scratch with more knowledge and experience than you had when you started for the first time, you have 'started from scratch' with less before."

jolz10/3 said:

"I don't understand, she should have waited for you or what??? pls don't drag her into your predicament."

Muthoni Munyambu 🇰🇪 said:

"If she wasn't your wife, she has no business waiting for 10yrs. then you come back after losing your job with ZERO savings? After a decade? she was supposed to wait for what? LOL."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had returned home with nothing after spending 30 years abroad.

Man returns empty-handed after 47 years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned home with nothing after 47 years abroad.

The man, who hails from Kenya, had left his village to go to Tanzania in search of greener pastures. He first settled in Nairobi before moving to Tanzania, where he worked close to Kilimanjaro Mountain.

When the man failed to find greener pastures, he also failed to return home. His family waited in vain as his wives got married to other men.

Source: Legit.ng