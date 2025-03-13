A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after asking a male coursemate to write her name on their class's attendance list

In her conversation with the young man, she explained that she was out of town but needed her name to be on the list

However, her coursemate's response in the WhatsApp chat left her speechless and she posted screenshots online

A Nigerian student's request for a favour from a coursemate took a surprising turn after the latter refused, citing biblical reasons.

The student had asked a male classmate to sign her attendance on her behalf, explaining that she was unable to attend the class.

Man refuses to sign attendance for coursemate, says it's a sin Photo credit: @MagicalPotion/X.

Source: Twitter

"Good morning. Are you in class? Could you please help me with attendance? I'm not in town at the moment," she requested.

Lady shares chat with coursemate she asked to sign attendance

However, the young man, a devout Christian, declined the request, stating that it would be dishonest and unscriptural.

In a WhatsApp conversation, the young man explained his reasoning, defining attendance as "the act of attending" and arguing that signing someone's name who was absent would be tantamount to lying.

He backed up his stance with quotes from Revelation 21:8 and 27, which condemn liars and those who work abomination.

The exchange left @MagicalPotion speechless, and she subsequently shared screenshots of the conversation online.

Lady posts her chat with coursemate Photo credit: @MagicalPotion/X.

Source: Twitter

In the man's words:

"Good morning. By my faith, I can't do that. That type of help is not scriptural I explain. Meaning of attendance: The act of attending. When a lecturer picks up the attendance, he assumes that everyone's name there attended that class. But now you did not attend and you want me to write your name that you attended. That is a lie.

"Revelation 21:8, 27 KJV, But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

"And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb's book of life."

Reactions as lady shares chat with coursemate

Mixed reactions trailed the chat as Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Big Kala said:

"Just respect his decision and ask another."

Samcross wrote:

"You don't have a close friend that attends class?"

Obidient4lyf said:

"So you want the person to tell lies why you went on your runs?"

ZuksExchange wrote:

"If I miss class I don't bother asking anyone to sign for me. Because my department once dem sign attendance dem go still call everybody wey sign to stand up and if e happen say u sign for person na u go collect wetin no good."

EWNS wrote:

"You have emergency and you're thinking of attendance? Lol."

Dr Farouk said:

"I completely agree with the guy. The fact that everyone does it doesn’t make it right. This also doesn’t make him a bąd person. There are people in your class who would say yes and still not sign anything for you. However, there are others who could help you with that."

Vasco Jude added:

"His Mom (Dr. Ukoh) is my HOD and Supervisor at the University of Ibadan. She also doubles as my spiritual mother. She’s a very tough woman in the spirit and very kind on the outside. Nsikak is following her steps which is extremely commendable in this perilous times."

See the post below:

Lady calls out coursemate who squandered burial donation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady revealed how her male coursemate squandered the money that was contributed for one of them who lost his mum.

In a video, she revealed that they contributed some money and gave it to a guy to present on behalf of the class to their coursemate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng