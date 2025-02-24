A Nigerian lady has been thrown into mourning following the shocking death of her ex-boyfriend

In a lengthy post, she mourned and praised her ex-boyfriend and revealed they parted ways five months ago

The mourning lady said she doesn't think she would be able to ever forgive herself, adding that his demise really pained her

A Nigerian lady, Janet, has mourned the demise of her ex-boyfriend, identified as Nedu, in an emotional Facebook post.

A heartbroken Janet shared pictures she had taken with Nedu and prayers she sent him when he complained about many things.

Janet praises ex's impact on her life

While the reason for their break up wasn't stated, Janet had nothing but praises for Nedu and revealed she was filled with all types of emotions when they parted ways five months ago.

"...After we parted ways about five months ago, I was filled with all types of emotions. First sadness, sad that you will no longer be a part of my life, sad that the future that I envisioned with you will not come to fruition. And then anger, angry that you would move with someone else, angry that you would move towards a new world whilst, I'd be left alone in the old world to reminisce of what it was. Sometimes, I didn’t believe that I was good enough for you, and that’s why everything happened the way it did.

"Time does seem to heal most wounds. As time moved on, I too began to slowly move to a new world. I said to myself for me to move on, the old world must be dead, only fragments of the past and fragments of you remained, different from the you I saw on social media. “Let the past be the past”, so they say. and navigated with cold calculations that this will be the action that sever the old from the new, that after that, I’ll learn from my shortcomings and begin everything after burying the old world and the past you along with it..."

Janet hailed his impact on her life and how she had planned on sharing them with him, unbeknownst that he would kick the bucket.

Janet admitted his death hurt her deeply and said she doesn't think she would forgive herself for it.

She appreciated Nedu for the positive marks he left in her life. A part of her lengthy post read:

"Omo, I'm hurting o, Ahhh. This one pain me gannnn.

"I don't think I'll ever forgive myself, this pain is too much for me to bear. You do us strong thing. It's so hard!!!! It's sooooo fvcking hard.

"But we’ll carry on, right? The impact you have on people, including me, continues to live in our actions and behaviours.

"I’m grateful for you being a part of me, of the invaluable experiences I hold dear to my heart. Many people will carry your legacy for you, so just rest for a bit, okay?"

People mourn Nedu's demise

Chinonso Emeka said:

"My condolences Janet... Nedu will be missed but fondly remembered."

Udeaja Chigozie Kingsley said:

"You're giving me fresh tears and new ghostbumps again.

"I cried reading this and it's not ending soon.

"I'm still in disbelief."

Ezenwa Chukwunonso Chizalum said:

"Oh! I thought you guys were still together.

"I'm so sorry for your loss though. My heartfelt condolences to you.

"May his soul rest in perfect peace, amen."

Godsfavourite Eshiet said:

"It is well... I keep hoping it's a prank but it's not. This is the reality of it all. Momma stay strong, take heart. God knows best."

Khadija Iyebaba Ibrahim said:

"Omo. No one can fill the void Nedu has left for us wallahi. I have not been myself since yesterday but I've been trying to put myself together because I know if he was here, that's what he'd have wanted for me. For us all. Farewell champ. Farewell Odogwu m. We miss you greatly..."

David Spencer said:

"God knows best my dear.

"He will help you get over this.

"My condolences. 😭"

