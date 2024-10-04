Six years after he kicked the bucket, a Nigerian lady decided to unblock her boyfriend on WhatsApp

She dropped touching messages to him on the platform, informing him of her decision to move on finally

The content of the messages she sent him has made many people emotional, with some wondering why

A Nigerian lady, @officialellapearl, has shared the heartbreaking messages she sent to her boyfriend, who died in 2018.

@officialellapearl's messages suggested she had not moved on to a new relationship six years after his demise.

She informed her boyfriend that she was moving on. Photo Credit: @officialellapearl

"We move on.

"Is disheartening how promises no longer last, long" she captioned her TikTok post.

@officialellapearl first unblocked her boyfriend and lamented how he left suddenly after all they shared.

She told him her birthday was weeks away, and she was finally moving on. The heartbroken lady attached a picture of her deceased lover at the end of the chats.

People react to the lady's messages

Praise wire said:

"Oh my God 💔💔stay strong dear u will find someone better."

THIS USER IS DEAD said:

"For 6 years messages still Dey double click he nor Dey go offline."

Sureboi🫡🇳🇬 said:

"Sorry but is his phone with another person because all the messages delivered."

Glowie castle said:

"I’m sooo sorry 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺wasn’t expecting the last part."

Livessaver❤️‍🔥🌹💸 said:

"Omg 😩,am so speechless 💔 my humble condolences dear."

DaddysGirl28__ said:

"Omo i break down and shouted ha! God 😭 sending u hugs."

CLOUDSHIGHABOVE said:

"Only God knows if you are real or not because all this girls are leaving cool relationship even when the guy is still alive."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a last chat between a man and his girlfriend three days before her demise had caused a stir online.

Man's chats with girlfriend before her death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had posted his last WhatsApp chats with his girlfriend before her demise.

While he did not state the circumstances surrounding her demise, the youth, @enibeeika, said he was teary as he posted the chats. In the chats, his deceased girlfriend complained to him about how she saw white clothes and how she was not at peace.

It appeared she was going through a challenge, and she told him she felt something bad would happen to her.

