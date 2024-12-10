A young woman has celebrated being married to a man who allowed her not to have children like she desired

In a trending video, she jumped and danced excitedly as she showcased the ring on her finger and rejoiced over having her dream home

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming story of a young woman celebrating her marriage and unique lifestyle choices has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The clip, which has garnered a significant amount of attention, showed the woman ecstatically dancing and flaunting her wedding ring.

Woman praises husband for making her childfree Photo credit: @iamtorymarie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman celebrates being child free

In the video, the woman identified by the handle @iamtorymarie on TikTok, celebrated getting the dream home she always desired.

Her caption revealed that her husband had not only given her a beautiful wedding ring but had also built her dream home and supported her decision not to have children.

"Mood because I have the sweetest husband who put a boulder on my finger, built my dream home and made me a child free housewife," she said.

Reactions as woman rejoices over marital fulfillment

The video elicited a wide range of reactions from TikTok users, with some people praising the couple's choices and others expressing concern or disapproval.

Many commenters admired the woman's husband for respecting her wishes and providing her with the life she desired.

Spidaa said:

"The childfree housewife hits differently! We lovee it!!"

@temperslife said:

"Heavy on the childfree."

@Hot and toxiqu said:

"Childfree housewife sounds lit."

@Julie said:

"Now this is a flex, childfree is the way to go."

@Lili said:

"I want this life but with two babies, I won’t do more than that I promise!!"

@Francy said:

"This is my dream. Especially the CHILDFREE part."

@yyy said:

"Amennnnnnn I don't know if I want children but how do I say that to a man?"

@Jess said:

"My husband plans to make me one but we want children."

@Twiggy said:

"God I see what you’re doing for my peers."

@DestinysRida reacted:

"Exactly what I mean when I say I’m ready to settle down."

@Tiya__H said:

"Manifesting, praying and hoping this life and man will find me soon."

@Josie reacted:

"Omg I remember when you picked out the kitchen counter, it’s so beautiful."

@Meridian said:

"Manifesting this aka I already have it now!!"

@Bear said:

"Congrats girl!!!! Childfree is the Icing and cherry and glitter and sprinkles and decorations on the cake!"

@Quorra commented:

"You WON. God I see what you’re doing for others. ME NEXT pleeeaaassseeee *tyrese cries."

@Riley added:

"While mine just cussed me out in the worst way cause I can't find a job in this market."

