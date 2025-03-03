A Nigerian lady is happy that her aunt has finally gotten married after many years of staying single

The lady said her aunt is even older than her mother, but she has never been married until she found a man in 2025

She noted that 'village people' had vowed that her aunt would not get married but God later showed her mercy

A Nigerian lady shared the story of her aunt who recently got married after many years of waiting for a husband.

The lady took to TikTok to share the woman's story, noting that a lot of prayers were said before she could get married.

The lady said her aunt is older than her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@interview_lifestyle.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, which is attracting many reactions, the lady said her aunt is even older than her mother.

According to @interview_lifestyle, it was as if her 'village people' vowed not to allow her aunt to get married.

However, she is now happy as she later found a man, noting that God showed her aunt mercy.

The lady got married despite what people were saying. Photo credit: TikTok/@interview_lifestyle.

Source: TikTok

The video is captioned:

"Village people said that my aunty can never marry in this life but God later showed her mercy. If you have such age in your family unmarried, may God show her mercy. It wasn’t an easy task Oo, a lot of prayers was said for years. She’s older than my mum sef. Not easy."

A lot of social media users who saw the video went to the comment section to rejoice with the woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman gets married

@candlyrichie3 said:

"I cancel every spirit of delay in my ways."

Jenny’s hair collections said:

"I connect my husband’s sister to this testimony..I know she has never been nice to me but I want her to get married and feel love so she can leave her brothers wives alone."

@Prettylinda said:

"I reject delay in Jesus name."

@ogatutu_of_d_goodlife said:

"When the time is right,I d lord will make it happen…Isaiah 60:22."

@richardesther04 said:

"Who come marryy uncle,he don old oh, never been married,he dey fear opueh or women."

@Style by vee said:

"My own aunty is married for 20yrs now lord pls remember her she needs a child."

@I'm Black said:

"I pray against late marriage in my life, in the life of my sister, in the life of my friends, IJN Amen."

@Whyte Rada Africa said:

"Abeg mek this luck just reach my Aunty she Dey scatter our family mek she just marry go Abeg infact mek they give her belly anywhere and anyway."

Lady shares her conversation with her ex

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady made public the messages she received on Instagram from her ex-boyfriend.

The man messaged her years after their break up and confessed he was wrong to have treated her the way he did.

The remorseful man opened up about his crashed relationship after he left her and sought to be forgiven.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng