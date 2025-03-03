After 12 Years, Woman Unwraps Wedding Gift She Received from Friend Who Has Stopped Talking to Her
- A woman has finally unwrapped a wedding gift she was given in 2013 by someone who was her friend at that time
- According to the lady, she and the person are no longer friends, and she displayed the 12-year-old wrapped gift
- Mixed reactions trailed the items the woman was gifted by her former friend, with some urging her to throw them away
A woman has displayed the gift she was given on her wedding day in 2013 by someone who used to be her friend.
In a TikTok post, she unwrapped the gift after 12 years and displayed the two items she saw in the package.
Her former friend gifted her two flower vases. According to the lady, they stopped being friends because of money.
In the comment section, the woman shed light on her strained friendship with her former friend.
"...We only stopped our friendship, infact she has since blocked me just 2 years ago...if there's one thing I can't do is to hold a grudge. I'm too weak for that."
Why it took long to unwrap gift
Someone asked the woman why she waited for 12 years before unwrapping the wedding gift, and she explained that it was as a result of limited space in her marital home then. In her words:
"My house was very small to open them and not use them, so I thought that let me wait until God gives me bigger space, and we are here by the grace."
Some internet users who watched the video of her unwrapping the gift urged her to dump the items.
Watch her video below:
Woman's wedding gift generates reactions
Takalani said:
"Throw them away."
Mrs_Kay87 💕💕 said:
"Why did you keep it for such a long time 😳you should have throw it away."
_MaHGirL.Y_28 said:
"You should have gotten rid of them for your own safety my darling."
Happy said:
"I don't trust people when coming to wedding gifts or any special occasion gifts yaz😒.Some of those gifts are reason y our marriage aren't working."
mame_mzungumwiru said:
"Friends with money in the same sentence 😂😂😂,,I have seen wonders in the past days but anyways."
Zawadi said:
"You’re a better person than me I’d have opened that gift same day I received it even if I didn’t have space🥹, suspense would’ve killed. I love gifts."
