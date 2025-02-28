A lady has elicited massive reactions on social media after she opened up about her failed relationship

According to the lady, she had got her erstwhile boyfriend a car and paid his house rent for a year

She shared the unexpected statement her ex-boyfriend made before calling it quits on their relationship

A lady, @wuvejay, has recounted her failed relationship and what she did for her ex-boyfriend.

In a TikTok post, she said she paid her ex-boyfriend's rent for a year and also got him a car.

A lady got dumped by her boyfriend whom she got a car for.

Why he dumped her

The jilted lady said her ex-boyfriend shockingly told her she was too needy and mentally unstable.

He ended their relationship after telling her those things. In her words:

"Paid his rent for 1 year and got him a car, and he told me I'm too needy and mentally unstable and he can't do this anymore."

A lady said she was jilted despite getting her man a car.

Her heartbreaking experience made other ladies share theirs in the comment section. Some people sympathised with her.

View her TikTok post below:

Lady's relationship experience sparks debate

@gloriousdaph said:

"I found him not working, i encourage him to apply for a job, gave him money to go for an interview. I prayed and fasted so that he can get the job. After 3 months he left me with no reason."

Thembisile said:

"Lol Yoh I bought him Chicken Licken in 2023 left him a week later coz I couldn’t forgive myself for doing that …till this day I haven’t healed."

Bra Nhluxxx⚕️ said:

"Yooo if a woman did all this for me... I will be more than obedient and loyal to her, I would marry her, not for her money but her belief and faith in me..."

Moipone Mkwanazi said:

"I am glad he left you cause you wouldn’t have left him and you would’ve continued supporting him."

Maleta🩵 said:

"You loved him the way you wanted to be loved and there's nothing wrong with you. At least now you know they deserve nothing. Askies."

Thembeka Dludlu said:

"I saw a post saying the money you give a man is payment for the lesson he's gonna teach you."

Lorato_lola said:

"He was right coz no normal person can pay rent for a person for a year and buy him a car."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was heartbroken after being dumped by her boyfriend of six years because of her body.

Lady dumped by lover she gave N800k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had secretly taken her mum's N800k and given it to her boyfriend who later dumped her.

The lady lamented being dumped despite all the sacrifices she made for her boyfriend. She said her mum found out about the N800k theft and dealt with her.

However, the most painful part was that her boyfriend seemed not to have appreciated the sacrifice as he later abandoned her. Mixed reactions trailed the lady's story.

