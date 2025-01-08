A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of herself dancing excitedly after her mother began making use of a blender

According to the lady, her mother bought the blender as a gift in preparation for her wedding day but since then, no man has proposed to her

After waiting for three years for her daughter to get married to no avail, the woman decided to bring out the blender to use at home

A Nigerian lady's funny reaction to her mother's decision to start using a blender that had been set aside for her wedding day has left social media users in stitches.

The blender had been purchased as a gift in anticipation of the lady's marriage, but three years on, it remained unused, awaiting the arrival of a suitor.

Lady rejoices as mother begins using blender

In a video shared under the handle @marhreeyah, the lady was seen dancing with joy as she revealed that her mother had finally decided to bring out the blender and put it to good use.

The blender's prolonged storage had been a source of laughter for the lady, who had been patiently waiting for a proposal that never seemed to materialise.

As the mother grew tired of waiting for her daughter's wedding day to arrive, she decided to take matters into her hands and start using the blender for everyday cooking.

The lady's hilarious reaction to the development was met with laughter on social media, with many users praising her playful approach to the situation.

"My mama don finally dey use the blender wey she keep for me for three years to go my husband house as the husband no gree show up. She don tire. Finally she listen to me dey use the blender," she captioned the clip.

Reactions as neither uses blender purchased for daughter

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@OyinsTrove said:

"It’s how my dad keep a big and fine Quran to gift me on my nikkah since 5 years now. Still chopping his food at home sha."

@Fulanys_kitchen_kano said:

"If the husband come then mama go wash ur blender and pack u with it. Don’t expect new one tohm."

@Lateefah said:

"My mom kept one big towel for my child, she kept pots, dinning table sets and small chair (apoti) for me since 2020. she started using her stuffs late."

@Zinariya_deeja stated:

"I spread my bedsheets dey lie down, as husband no gree come, and my nonstick pan to make Sunasir too."

@Hardufehhh said:

"Nah your own mum,nah me dey buy my own myself and husband never show. I don buy almost all kitchen utensils finish. I love them tho."

@lolle63 stated:

"I thought it was only me. The amount of kitchen utensils I have for my husband’s house Ehn and I’m still in my father’s house o."

@Crown Adeleye said:

"My mama still never gree open the coffee maker she bought from a warehouse sale, just because she said I will take it to my husband’s house but I no even sure say I wan marry sef."

@B__ekee said:

"I don buy my own give my mama to keep, I saw where she wrote it, I took the list started buying it one after the other, then gave her she was so surprised."

@user5482526880090 said:

"My mum is keeping all kitchen items oooo it took me 4ever 4 her to agree use my fridge but she already replaced it."

@Oyin Dar molar stated:

"My mama still dey keep her own. I no know who send them msg. Who won carry old cooler go husband house where new sweet designs don come out."

@jbaby added:

"Na so my mama buy blender, set of pot and baby cloth for years now ooo my own still dey carton , may God bless all mothers In Jesus Name Amen."

@Chisom said:

"My mum was keeping one gas cooker to give me when I’m going to my husband’s house. I told her to give me first let me be using before husband comes. It’s been 5 years."

@user5394646633886 said:

"Our parents are yet to realise it that most of their kids won't get married in this generation. The earlier they realise it the better."

@Asme Cake's & More added:

"Me too I started using all the things I bought years ago, husband no gree show, I'm using some now, before I die and leave them."

