A woman has been sent back to Nigeria by her husband who took her to the UK to live with him after their marriage

The woman was said to have called the UK police on her husband repeatedly, a situation he did not like

According to the story, the man insisted that his wife must return to Nigeria after she kept inviting the police into their family issues

A Nigerian man who lives in the UK has sent his wife back to Nigeria after their marriage developed a 'K' leg.

The man was said to have taken his wife to the UK where they started living together after their marriage.

The man sent his wife back to Nigeria after he called police on him in the UK. Photo credit: Getty Images/FG Trade, Aaron Foster and Svetlana Repnitskaya.

Source: Getty Images

However, their marriage developed problems and the woman repeatedly invited the police in the UK to intervene.

The story was shared on TikTok by Sandra Ozor who said the man insisted that his wife must return to Nigeria.

Sadra said:

"You see, men in the UK, they are upgrading every day. A man that brought his wife from Nigeria, ever since this woman came into this country, every little thing, this woman is calling police for the husband."

After his wife kept inviting the police, the man was said to have advised himself and arranged for his wife to return to Nigeria.

Hear the full story below:

Reactions as man sends his wife back to Nigeria

@Obitrice TDaddi said:

"One man who lost his house to the poor girl she brought to Australia from Nigeria with serious police restrictions traveled to naija and use unknown gun men to place a warning to his father-in-law."

@thankgodoluchukwu said:

"So it was possible for the man that brought his wife in uk to deport her and men are there wasting their time, why nah."

@selasizayaa said:

"Why would any reasonable Man take his wife abroad.. I can't think far."

@MISSCUTE said:

"Something way dey there since. If you brought someone under your visa, you could send them home wherever you wanted. How come people are just knowing?"

@vickycrunches said:

"In the middle east, it's way easier..since she's under your sponsorship, from your phone u can cancel her sponsorship and next thing she's back in lagos....So everybody dey respect theirself."

@Subzero said:

"If she pushes me to a level of deporting her, she has to find another husband. That marriage don kpai be dat."

@appleuser43528267 said:

"God bless you my dear sister. As if you know my situation oooooo, I don taya. My own even won kpai me. I am only worried about my children."

Lady and her husband move from UK to Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a family that has lived in the UK for two years decided to move to Canada, and they have shared a video of their journey.

In a post made on TikTok, Ayaolaa said she and her family took a leap to start a new life in Canada after having a wonderful time in the UK.

Ayaolaa noted that she and her family got a better offer in Canada, where they would become permanent residents.

