The man fell sick after overworking himself.

The heartbreaking story was arranged in a TikTok video by Ijeoma Sandy who said it happened in Austria.

According to the story, the woman's character changed completely after she graduated from school and started working.

After she started making money, her character towards her husband became a negative one.

She refused to contribute money for the upkeep of the family, making her husband to overwork himself in a bid to care for everyone.

The man brought his wife abroad and trained her in school but she abandoned him when he fell sick.

The man would later fall sick due to the stress of work and he was hospitalised.

After some surgeries, the man was discharged and he was recovering further at home.

But instead of helping her husband to recover fully, the lady brought her mother to Austria, moved out of her husband's house.

Ijeoma, who narrated the story, said the lady is now living with her mother instead of caring for her sick husband.

Reactions as woman reportedly abadons her husband

@IYKE THE VERY MBANO MAN BACKUP said:

"Marrying from poor family is very dangerous, especially in abroad."

@PEACE-MEKA said:

"People that grew up poor, generally, are very dangerous in any kind of partnership; men or women."

@BBNWAGOD said:

"God bless you my sister for speaking the truth."

@Tee said:

"The woman that told me, I am her world, that without me she will die. lol.The first time she save 2 million that’s was the end relationship, meanwhile I am the one that invested in her ooo."

@Ngozi Peace said:

"The problem is that man may have treated her poorly during their early years."

@Theben73 said:

"The man allowed it. As soon as she starts working, draw a plan on the expenses of the house and let her pay her share."

@West said:

"Omo God blessed me with a good wife ooo. Na why I jeje hold her strong cus with wetin most men dey pass through in hand of their wife, I no go fit try am."

@Engorzy Language Services said:

"Many women abroad financially support their husbands a lot in order to build their families. Many wives bring their husbands abroad too."

