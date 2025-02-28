A grateful Nigerian lady has appreciated her older brother for supporting her financially while she was in school

After receiving her first official salary, the young lady sent a token of appreciation to her brother, who is an X influencer

The influencer took to social media to showcase the N20k his sister sent him and commented on her gesture

X influencer Lawrence has reacted on the social media platform after his immediate younger sister surprised him with N20k cash gift.

According to his sister, the money came from her first official salary.

Why the N20k gift?

Lawrence posted a chat with his sister where she explained that the N20k was to thank him for seeing her through school.

"Thanks for seeing me through school.

''My first official salary," her message to him on WhatsApp read.

An excited Lawrence said it was a proud moment for him receiving such a gesture from his sibling.

"My immediate younger sister sent me tithe from her first salary. Proud moment for me," he wrote.

Lawrence's sister's cash gift to him melted hearts on X.

See his tweet below:

Influencer's sister's gesture moves people

@ip_uchechukwu said:

"Same way a beautiful lady did when I helped get her a remote job few years back. She brought 10% to me after her first pay. I was shocked. I've never seen a girl that thoughtful & level headed before. We're married today, though. Such kind of girl no suppose dey street tey."

@Lemon_diva said:

"Same thing I planned to do with my brothers...

"They are really my bedrock.

"It's a rare gift to have supportive siblings as a lady especially when you're in school."

@EAderomola said:

"This matter just be like say devil give you chicken,ogbeni Lawrence, she go use am collect full cow o, buh in good health not through sickness amen."

@_hafsat_paki said:

"Awwwnn.

"This is beautiful.

"Some younger ones will feel entitled that u didn’t do more apart from sending them to school.

"Happy for u kam 🥰."

@HEISAWEIRD0 said:

"U just dey follow us dey do broke gimmick boss.

"But u don train person for school finish."

@sire_sommy said:

"I'm so happy when I hear these things.

"Be happy."

@Adekun1adetifa said:

"You’re a proud brother.

"Such everyone pray for and pray GOD keep blessing you and thanks for taking good care of wife too.

"A proud brother and husband for this brotherhood are proud of …..gracias."

Corper honours brother who paid her fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corps member had publicly praised her brother who had been paying her school fees right from primary school.

The lady, who had completed the compulsory one-year national programme, returned home and was welcomed by her doting brother.

She removed her NYSC uniform and made her brother wear it as a mark of honour for his unwavering support.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

