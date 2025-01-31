A Nigerian lady said her elder brother has been her backbone in her pursuit of education right from primary school

The lady shared a post on TikTok to celebrate bagging her Higher National Diploma (HND) and completing her NYSC

She said it was her elder brother who paid her school fees when she was in secondary school and polytechnic

A Nigerian lady praised her elder brother who has been helping to train her in school.

The lady has completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and she has returned home to celebrate.

Olufunke said her brother supported her in school. Photo credit: TikTok/Olufunke.

In a heartwarming video trending online, the lady, Olufunke honoured her brother in special way.

Olufunke was dressed in her NYSC uniform when she came home to greet his brother who was around to welcome her.

She removed her NYSC uniform and made her brother wear it as a mark of honour for his unwavering support.

She said:

"My brother na my odogwu and he started playing the role of a father since I was in primary school Saw me through my secondary school and polytechnic now I'm done with my Nysc thank you @Eleniyan my next life I'll choose you as my brother. In my next life, you'll still be my brother. God bless and keep you for me."

Reactions as lady graduates from school

@ola-Ahmed said:

"Your brother is not even wealthy rich but he has a heart Gold. We that have rich brother self no care about us..may God bless all d responsible siblings."

@chubby chef said:

"God no go let bad wife separate una IJN."

@ogechukwu mbama said:

"I gave up my law dreams so my sister can go to school,I promised her she will not lake anything I worked very hard to see her true schul now she is a certified engineer. I couldn't hold back my tears."

@DeLove said:

"God please answer all the secret prayers of this young man Amen."

@DO LA PO said:

"Our own happiness. You will not die untimely. Live long and enjoy the fruits of your labor. More success ahead sis."

@dyd said:

"That shows how much he will take care of his family, thank you sir taking care of her."

@Harvest Vic Graham harvest said:

"Real brothers like this scarce. My own blood brother want to carry jealousy and kill me because say I just finished poly last year and him get bsc oo."

