The Nigerian lady showed her gratitude towards her brother after he sponsored her through the university

On the last day of her NYSC programme, the corps member marched to his brother and gave him an honourary salute with a teary voice

Many people who watched the siblings' emotional video praised the brother for supporting his sister

A Nigerian lady made people emotional by honouring her brother on the day she completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady in her well-ironed khaki uniform marched towards her brother and saluted him for paying her school fees.

Corps member in NYSC uniform saluted brother

As the lady stood like a military officer before his brother, she screamed, "Remove headdress!" as part of her NYSC mantra.

Her brother stood in front of her with a smile. The lady's voice became teary as she spoke about her brother paying her school fees at the university. Her video was reshared by @lindaikejiblogofficial.

bareskinnatural said:

"Here are 2 good humans, a kind one and a grateful one!!! The best type of humans you can ask for."

mhizjoyz said:

"How did I go from laughing at those legs matching to drop tears at the end."

maryychukwu said:

"If this didn’t bring tears to your eyes you nor be human being no vex."

tribe_accessory said:

"Family is a beautiful thing and this is not limited to blood. It’s a privilege knowing you have people in your corner that love and care about you. Who will go the extra mile for you and you will in turn do the same. You know yourselves, I love you guys."

oloribayocrafts said:

"Another day to cry with a stranger."

symply_kel_lee said:

"I suppose do this parade for my brother too,but i hide during all parades for camp ahbeg i go just iron d uniform give am."

papidenosky said:

"Thank you my dear for this, so many people are ungrateful these days you are a beautiful soul and you will go places."

