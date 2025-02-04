A beautiful Nigerian lady shared one thing she has done for the person she loves which she later regretted doing

According to the lady who shared her story in a video interview, she once stole her mother's N800,000 and gave it to her boyfriend

The lady lamented that the man later got her pregnant and abandoned her because she gave birth to a baby boy

A Nigerian lady was in shock after her man abandoned her despite all the sacrifices she made for him.

According to the lady, she went as far as taking her mother's money to give to the man due to how much she loved him.

The lady said the man later dumped her. Photo credit: TikTok/@mummysgirl_5.

In a video interview posted on TikTok by @mummysgirl_5, the lady said she secretly took her mother's N800,000 and handed it over to her boyfriend.

She said her mother later found out she was the one who took the money and she suffered the consequences.

According to the lady, her mother locked all doors and punished her severely for the misbehaviour.

However, the most painful part was that her boyfriend seemed not to have appreciated the sacrifice as he later abandoned her.

She said she later got pregnant for the man but his family rejected her because she gave birth to a baby boy.

The video generated many reactions in the comment section as some people shared their own relationship experiences.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady gives her boyfriend N800,000

@Glory silver said:

"If I tell Una wetin I done do for love una go buy fuel burn me."

@shewafoodsstore0 said:

"If I tell una waiting I do for love."

@Gabriel said:

"Na 800k they dey take use build life."

@Mr PM FX said:

"Your mum just forget 800k like that??"

@Mr Humble said:

"In all honesty, we have ladies who can love a man genuinely but most of them always meet play boys."

@therealUCHRIS said:

"Everybody is a victim in their story."

@Amilegbe Hope Oyakhire said:

"They will never tell us the truth of the story they will just come and be lying to us."

@Deprince said:

"But the girl is beautiful na. Some guys Dey misbehave oooooo."

