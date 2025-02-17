A Nigerian student was heartbroken as her boyfriend, whom she courted for six years, called it quits on their relationship

The jilted lady lamented wasting six years with him and wondered where she would start from with her exams two weeks away

She displayed the saddening messages he sent her on WhatsApp where he explained how her body led to the break up

A female student, @simplychi.dera, has cried out on TikTok after she was dumped by her boyfriend of six years because of her physique.

"6 years just gone and wasted😭😭😭😭. I don't even know where to start from, and exam is 2weeks away.

"Fear MEN OOO," the heartbroken lady wrote on TikTok.

@simplychi.dera attached her last WhatsApp chats with her now ex-boyfriend before he dumped her.

She had thought he would marry her after six years of courtship until he broke the news to her that he was no longer interested.

He cited flaws on her body he noticed as the basis for the break up, adding that his friends also talked about it. One of the texts he sent her read:

"When I fell in love with you I loved your body and everything about you was just perfect.

"Just of recent that I noticed some flaws and it really turned me off, with my friends even talking about it."

The lady was dumbfounded and tried to change his mind but he blocked her after ending the relationship.

Read the heartbreaking chats below:

Outrage trailed the WhatsApp chats

Goddess_vhyky💦🌊💧🧜🏻‍♀️ said:

"Early this year, my ex chatted me up, sent a long message, narrating how he doesn't think the relationship would work. I replied with what a relief."

mims said:

"Mine broke up with me cos another girl gifted him towel. He said I wasn’t caring I should see what my fellow woman got him😂😂😂😂. I only replied with ok good luck with you and your towel."

GloryAnn🩵 said:

"The way I’m so toxic ehnn I’ll just respond with ok I was even thinking the same thing too, you’re not my spec😂 Omo no matter how hurt or pained I am I’ll pretend then go an cry 😭😂I’ll never beg."

mysteryy_ladyyy said:

"He feels suffocated ke?? you bin dey press am with pillow??"

eric cartman said:

"Yes king, don't let your gf stop u from finding ur wife, never ever settle for less."

🦋Abimbola🦋 said:

"That was how my own 6yrs +ended last year April and I was preparing for my exams too in two weeks time then ,mine even did introduction with another 4month after and got married in November."

justlitty8 said:

"Please which body was he talking about ,you look perfect to me,you for post the boy make we know who to avoid sending lots of love."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was heartbroken after her boyfriend of 10 years dumped her and proposed to someone else.

Lady weeps as boyfriend betrays her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried after her boyfriend of six years betrayed her.

The heartbroken lady wept profusely as she narrated her ordeal with her ex-boyfriend in a video. She said he got her best friend pregnant.

She said she always wanted to get pregnant for him and bear the shame of being a baby mama because she loved him so much, not knowing that he didn't love her in return.

