A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after announcing that she had returned to Iraq

She noted that Nigeria is not an easy country to reside in, especially for a single mother with no support

She shared what happened to the money she made during her three-year stay in the Asian country

A lady, @__buoyant_, has moved back to Iraq after briefly returning to Nigeria.

The Nigerian lady disclosed this on TikTok with a short clip she made at an airport.

According to @__buoyant_, all the money she made while in Iraq for three years was used up in just three months in Nigeria.

She said this informed her decision to go back to Iraq.

"Me going back to Iraq because all the money Iraq gave me in 3 years Nigeria don finish am in 3 months," she wrote.

In the comment section, she lamented about how tough life is in Nigeria.

"Honestly Nigeria is not easy especially if someone is a single mother without helping hand. 😫 Make God crown our efforts to multiple blessings."

Her TikTok post generated a buzz.

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's video

Rose sunny🧿 said:

"No even make me cry naija don drain me like this."

hartinuke said:

"Welcome back may the land favour u again."

user omobolanle 15 said:

"Abeg hope you come with ur money dis tym around bcuz is not easy."

Kennedy@ said:

"You always welcome to our beautiful Iraq."

Timiayinke Adebayo said:

"That's why I said Nigeria is not for the weak oo welcome dear."

Omidele Bosede said:

"So what did you bring come for us 🙄🙄😂😂wlc back oo."

❤️💎ƭεεɠσℓ∂💎❤️ said:

"With the little I bring back God enlarge it in Jesus name I won't have bad decisions."

porch berry said:

"Infact I love as this lady they give una reply wey una deserve back to back eyin oloriburuku gbogbo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had taken a risk in her early 20s and moved abroad in search of greener pastures.

Nigerian lady relocates to Pakistan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had celebrated relocating to Pakistan.

The lady showed the moment she became emotional as she bade her family and friends farewell. She had a group photo to remember her loved ones. At the beginning of her video, she showed off her passport.

When the lady landed in Pakistan, she settled down in Islamabad. Many Nigerians wondered why she chose the country.

