A Nigerian father stole the show at a public place owing to his eye-catching feminine appearance

His daughter, a model, shared a video online showing how she took her dad on an outing dressed like a baddie

Internet users who saw the video wondered how she made her father agree to be made up and step out in that manner

A lady left internet users in stitches after showing how she dressed her dad up like a baddie for their outing.

The lady, a red carpet host and a model, gave her dad a dress, human hair and did make up on him.

"Dressed my father like a baddie that he is and took hom out , Ps our make up sweet!" she captioned her video shared on TikTok.

At the place they went to, men, women and kids stopped to stare at the grown man in a female outfit and make up.

Her dad appeared unbothered by the stares and exchanged pleasantries with some people like there was nothing wrong.

The clip went viral on TikTok, with people wondering how the lady got her dad to wear the dress and appear that way in public.

Watch the video below:

Dad's outfit amuses people

Mrs Debrah💍 said:

"Your papa get mind oooo, what did you tell him."

jenniferdaami said:

"🤣🤣🤣 You need to buy your daddy the world because what did you do?"

More_of_Amy🍭 said:

"I was still trying to figure out popsy’s own unti that lady passed with her makeup dammmmitt."

Precious Bester🫅🎀 said:

"How much did you pay him?"

Bellarel’s Touch said:

"All Busayomi that have known has this iwa weere in common 😂😂 am one of them 😂 daddy blink twice if you need help."

dejumoke__ said:

"I really need to know what you promised this man."

Sky🦋 said:

"I thought he was Mrs Netta😂 what did you promise him to agree to this tho."

⚜️𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨⚜️ said:

"Guyyyyyyy 😭 how do you people pull these kinds of things off."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had worn her dad and mother's clothes as she behaved like her parents.

Lady uses father as mannequin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had used her father as a mannequin while straightening her wig.

The lady posted a video on TikTok showing when her dad accepted to act as a mannequin for her. She wore the wig on his head and straightened it.

Her father beamed with a smile on his face as his daughter used a straightener to work on her wig. The video left internet users in stitches.

