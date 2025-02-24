Dad Catches People's Attention in Public after Daughter Dressed and Made Him up Like a Lady
- A Nigerian father stole the show at a public place owing to his eye-catching feminine appearance
- His daughter, a model, shared a video online showing how she took her dad on an outing dressed like a baddie
- Internet users who saw the video wondered how she made her father agree to be made up and step out in that manner
A lady left internet users in stitches after showing how she dressed her dad up like a baddie for their outing.
The lady, a red carpet host and a model, gave her dad a dress, human hair and did make up on him.
"Dressed my father like a baddie that he is and took hom out , Ps our make up sweet!" she captioned her video shared on TikTok.
At the place they went to, men, women and kids stopped to stare at the grown man in a female outfit and make up.
Her dad appeared unbothered by the stares and exchanged pleasantries with some people like there was nothing wrong.
The clip went viral on TikTok, with people wondering how the lady got her dad to wear the dress and appear that way in public.
Watch the video below:
Dad's outfit amuses people
Mrs Debrah💍 said:
"Your papa get mind oooo, what did you tell him."
jenniferdaami said:
"🤣🤣🤣 You need to buy your daddy the world because what did you do?"
More_of_Amy🍭 said:
"I was still trying to figure out popsy’s own unti that lady passed with her makeup dammmmitt."
Precious Bester🫅🎀 said:
"How much did you pay him?"
Bellarel’s Touch said:
"All Busayomi that have known has this iwa weere in common 😂😂 am one of them 😂 daddy blink twice if you need help."
dejumoke__ said:
"I really need to know what you promised this man."
Sky🦋 said:
"I thought he was Mrs Netta😂 what did you promise him to agree to this tho."
⚜️𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨⚜️ said:
"Guyyyyyyy 😭 how do you people pull these kinds of things off."
Source: Legit.ng
