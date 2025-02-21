A lady shared how a master’s student at the University of Ilorin filed a lawsuit against her after she refused to date him

A lady generated buzz on social media after she shared how she was sued by a man whom she refused to date.

She stated that the man was a University of Ilorin master’s student and had approached her for a relationship, which she wasn’t interested in.

In a TikTok video by @adeifemii2, the lady said the incident happened in 2023 when she was in her final year at Kwara State University.

She said:

“This time year 2023 I dey settle court case unto say I no accept to date alaye, na so alaye charge me with fraud and emotional damage fee of N2.5m.”

In another video, she narrated how it happened.

"The guy is a master's student at UNILORIN and I was still schooling in Kwara State University in 400 level. When we met, I told him he wasn’t my type, but baba no wan leave.

"He kept sending me money and giving me everything I wanted. When I finally told him I had nothing to offer him, we stopped talking for two weeks. Suddenly, I got a call from the police, saying I had been charged with fraud."

She was told that they were going to send a letter to her school because she informed them that she wasn’t around at the time.

The lady narrated how she involved her family lawyer, adding that what saved her was that she had always rejected his money, as could be seen in the chats that the man printed out, alongside receipts of the money he sent her.

According to her, the man also said he used her name for a couple’s visa to Canada, which she had earlier advised him not to.

She was asked to pay 2.5m for damages or settle him by marrying him, but she ended up apologising to him.

Reactions trail lady’s lawsuit from master’s student

@_OLATILEWA said:

"You rejected free canada,you for just put my name na. Na this Canada part pain me o."

@Fateemah ni se !! said:

"Ladies let’s learn from this pls. Na money for food our parents dey find no be money for court o."

@FOLA said:

"Can you imagine, is marriage by force???"

