A heartbroken lady burnt the Valentine’s Day gifts she got her man after he blocked her and ignored her calls

She stated that it was her first time buying a Valentine’s Day gift for someone, expressing her regret

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the girl’s decision while narrating their similar experiences

A young Nigerian lady was heartbroken after how her first Valentine’s Day turned out for her.

She claimed that her boyfriend didn’t pick up her calls or reply to her texts on Valentine’s Day despite all the gifts she got for him.

She showed off the Valentine's Day gift she bought before setting them on fire. Photo: @noturregulargirl62

Source: TikTok

In a video by @noturregulargirl62 on TikTok, the lady burnt the gifts she got for her boyfriend after he blocked her.

The gifts included a picture frame, a rose, chocolate bars, and cookies.

Her video showed when she set the items on fire, as she revealed that it was the first time she was getting a Valentine’s Day gift for her man.

She said:

“Love is a beautiful thing anyway. I just met the wrong guy. He didn’t answer my calls or reply to my chats he even blocked me he makes me cry almost everyday just apologize even when was at fault. My first time buying gifts for a guy is a total mess.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady burns Valentine’s Day gifts

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the girl’s decision while narrating similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Miracle Gift said:

"The letter from the frame, happy Val my inner peace. I'm so proud to call you mine. today is our 1 month anniversary I wish all our dreams come true my love. more 14th of January to celebrate pooki."

Glory said:

"Y u no chop the biscuit? Na that wan de pain me."

@Qidera said:

"The first time I bought a boy Valentine gift he rejected it without receiving it, his excuse was that he is go for army training. I was 18yrs then my heart shattered."

Vidia lulu said:

"Omor me i no burn my own oo i just dash one small pikin the flower nd chocolate as for the dress i go dey wear them. Thank God say na boys clothes i dey wear. So my money no lost."

@ella pee said:

"U wan opress us but God pass u. Anyway admin give her uniform. Once again u are welcome my love."

@Joy is coming said:

"The problem be say money way you suppose take buy something gift your parents or love once at home you say na man you see some girls sha una go cry."

Nigerians share their relationship experiences

In a related story, a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng