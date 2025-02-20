A Nigerian lady shared what happened after she told her boyfriend that she wanted to become a soldier

The lady shared his response when she told him, sharing their WhatsApp conversation for all to see

Many who came across the post shared their reactions to the man’s response, generating buzz on social media

A Nigerian lady got people talking after she told her boyfriend that she wanted to become a soldier.

She told him that she wanted to join the army while they both chatted on WhatsApp.

In a video by @bonnie_550 on TikTok, the pretty lady shared her boyfriend’s response.

Man reacts as girlfriend wants to become soldier

She shared a screenshot of her chat with her boyfriend, where she told him of her decision to become a soldier.

He told her that he’d sign out of the relationship if she decided to become a soldier.

Her boyfriend also prayed for her and told her how she would be rewarded.

He said:

“Anyday you ready please lmk. So I can sign sign out of this relationship. God be with you pookie. Thanks for choosing to serve our country. Your rewards is in heaven.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's conversation with boyfriend

Many who came across the post shared their reactions to the man’s response, generating buzz on social media.

@PICHUDOLL said:

"This is me and my man,that guy don’t want to ever be with a soldier woman Eii,he said so l can sign out of this relationship. That part weak me."

@Juddy said:

It's true reward is in heaven so am signing out can't sign for depression aii no

@Yanz said:

"Darling, my ex broke up with me the night before I went in. And I didn’t budge. He joined 2 years after. Now I’m 23 years in and very independent. Best decision ever."

@TUMEY said:

"Come join us momma. It’s good this side , lot of benefit life is much easier."

@queencassia1234 said:

"The kind of man I like, no stress. Follow your dreams pookie."

@Beck said:

"Thanks for choosing to serve our country your reward is in heaven."

@Badskii_0 said

"Me say we man a the weapon formed against we as women."

@L.S.M said:

Your man is dramatic please."

@Queen Thelma said:

"Your reward is definitely in heaven. My guy don run for him life."

