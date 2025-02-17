A young lady got people talking after she publicly blasted men who disliked dating short women

The petite lady boldly spoke on stage when she attended a program at Prophet Ebuka Obi’s church

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady’s appearance and boldness

A young lady, Jessica Christopher, got people talking after she blasted men who dislike dating short women.

She spoke publicly at a singles’ conference held at Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, headed by Prophet Ebuka Obi.

The lady shared why men should consider dating short women. Photo: @evang.ebukaobi

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @evang.ebukaobi on Instagram, the petite lady publicly complained about how men dislike dating short women.

Lady lambasts men who dislike short women

Jessica, who said she was from Delta State, said she wondered why Nigerian men don’t like dating short women.

Her words:

“The question I have is why guys always discriminate women who are short. Are we not human beings? I just don’t get. We also have what tall people have na. I don’t get it o. And we are very intelligent. We are very smart. I know how to read and write. What is there?”

Jessica gave an example of her aunty, who got married to an oyinbo man and had five children.

She said:

“My aunty that has this height got married to tall oyinbo man with five children…What kind of mentality is this? That we don’t have right as short people to get married? To see husband? For what?”

In the video, those who attended the conference were seen laughing and rolling on the floor.

Then, Prophet Ebuka Obi encouraged the lady and told her that her husband would come.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady drags men for neglecting short women

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady’s appearance and boldness.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@agalanwanne said:

"I love her confidence and I also feel for her..na her mind she dey talk oo."

@elle_aay said:

"Na this cameraman go delay all of us for judgement day and he go explain taya he still no go see heaven."

@mims2000 said:

"This cameraman no go near heaven. Why capture her shoes?"

@quin_juddy said:

"The person holding the mic really tried ooo."

@Okuboereyoung said:

"Even your name self done disqualify you beforehand!"

@garet_portable:

"The camera man won't make Heaven for taking time to zoom her zomboito shoes."

In related stories, Prophet Ebuka Obi once yanked off a lady’s wig in his ch,urch, while another moment captured when the cleric caught a man faking spiritual manifestation.

Lady bakes cake for Prophet Ebuka Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a baker who made a birthday cake for Prophet Ebuka Obi shared how she broke her window to deliver the cake.

Ten men carried the cake to the car, which was used to transport it to the church venue for the cleric's birthday.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the cake and hailed the baker for her efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng