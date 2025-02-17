A young lady shared a video to show how her parents celebrated Valentine’s Day by gifting each other

She showed the gift her mother gave to her father and vice versa, depicting that the older couple were still so much in love

A young lady named Pelumi melted hearts after sharing a video of how her parents spent their Valentine’s Day together.

She showed when her mother gifted her father an outfit and shoes.

She shard how her parents celebrated Valentine's Day. Photo: @hey_pelumi

Source: AFP

In the video by @hey_pelumi on TikTok, her father was very excited when his wife presented the shoes to him.

She gave him the clothes, and they both fell and laughed in happiness.

Lady shows what father gifted her mum

The lady also showed the moment her mother walked into the room and saw the two dresses her husband got her on the bed.

She happily tried out one of the dresses as she unboxed the shoes he gave her. She wore a beautiful dress and new shoes as she danced with her husband.

They hugged and kissed in the viral video.

Pelumi said:

“These people just Dey pepper me since morning, SEND HELP. Anyways, me settle for less ke? Have you seen my the way my parents love each other.”

The video went viral and had over 1.5 million views as of the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s parents’ Valentine’s Day video

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the couple and wished to experience same.

@Queenet Udoh said:

"Please, post more. With all this divorce and bad news, we younger generation need to remember that marriages like this still exist. God bless them both."

@Cash_Cow said:

"Una wey una fathers love una mothers suppose dey give Thanksgiving everyday."

@Ada bekee said:

"I never see my mama and papa hug each other before talk more of kiss."

@TENNY said:

"If my parents loved each other this way, I might have turned out a different person."

@emmanuella said:

"This is how my dad is to my mom, just that he doesn't know how to express it,he just drop the gift and wait for my mom's drama. BTW, I love your parents."

@Omotara said:

"Them no go see this one. Na failed social media marriage dey motivate them not to get married."

In related stories, a man shared what he received after giving his girlfriend a Valentine's Day gift worth N200k, while another woman surprised her husband at his workshop on Valentine’s Day.

Man gets 50 litres of fuel for Valentine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man was very happy after getting 50 litres of fuel and N450,000 cash from his girlfriend.

The man’s reactions after getting the surprise gift items melted hearts on TikTok, as the video went viral.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the gifts the man received while sharing their experience.

