A heartbroken lady got people talking as she landed in a hospital after her wedding was cancelled by her fiancé

She showed a video of herself receiving drip and stated the date that was earlier set for the wedding

Her video sparked mixed reactions, as many shared their views on the heartbroken lady’s failed wedding

A Nigerian lady shared how she was battling heartbreak following the cancellation of her wedding.

She landed in hospital after the wedding was cancelled, sparking reactions from netizens.

A video by @ruthygold247 on TikTok showed the lady receiving a drip.

She captioned the video:

“Na wedding you cancel. Na man you be, you no be God. Am strong.”

In another video, she revealed the date that her wedding could have taken place.

She said her wedding could have taken place on the 8th of February, 2025.

Her words:

“Shades seen but na who never fall sick because of love I go reply. 8/2/25 would have been my wedding date but…. God knows the best I will come out stronger.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady’s wedding gets cancelled

Her videos sparked mixed reactions, as many shared their views on the lady’s failed wedding.

@I_am Richie said:

"Before y’all start blaming the man , Ask what she did."

@Sapele water said:

“There’s no way a man can cancel a wedding if you don’t have what you did wrong. I'm not blaming or judging you oo but let’s hear the other side of the story. What happened gan gan”

@Marcbuckner said:

"Tell us the full story then after that we would like to hear he's part too. yall stop hiding your ugly character with Christianity."

@EricJohnikenna said:

“Tell the whole story. Without bias then we can know who to blame.”

Rukky said:

"Same thing happen to me, but I became very strong after few months Dey guy die ooo."

Sleekyperky said:

"A cancel wedding is better than broken marriage or home. Hope for the best."

T.M iyalaje said:

"Sis I just want u to know in life that we are all human being always expect disappointment because blood flows In our body."

@BIG FORTUNE said:

“Life Nobe nollywood, you fit no marry again."

