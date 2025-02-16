A thoughtful Nigerian woman has shared a video showing the moment she surprised her husband at his workplace

In a heartwarming video, the woman stormed his workplace with a bouquet and other gifts to celebrate him on Valentine's Day

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her kind gesture

A romantic gesture by a Nigerian woman towards her husband has captured the hearts of many online.

To mark Valentine's Day, the thoughtful wife decided to surprise her husband at his workplace, and the moment was caught on camera.

Nigerian woman celebrates husband on Valentine's Day Photo credit: @joliesglamour/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman surprises husband working as mechanic

The video, shared by @joliesglamour on TikTok, showed the woman arriving at her husband's workplace, holding a bouquet and other gifts.

From the interesting video, it was confirmed that her beloved husband was working as a mechanic.

The surprise was clearly unexpected, and her husband's exciting reaction left sweet smiles on the faces of viewers.

"I surprised my hubby. I love you," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady surprises mechanic husband

The video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users praising the woman's kind gesture.

Many were touched by the romantic surprise, and some even expressed envy at the husband's good fortune.

@oma said:

"All thanks to your husband who is taking care of U ,may this love last for ever."

@Xkay said:

"The fact you look good and aren’t ashamed of the kind of job he does may the Almighty God continue to provide for y’all with happiness and unending love."

@Djpimp said:

"It's only few women that will appreciate the husband. My own wife do not care whether I die hustling. Her heart is still with the family she came from. Her mother & her siblings."

@Victoria said:

"One thing i like about this surprising hubby with a money bouquet,is that i will the one to help him to unite and count the money. God bless you."

@chiefeke47 reacted:

"Protect this woman. Buy am anything she want. Nah she and one other woman remain for this country."

@Cynthia added:

"When a man love and care for his woman reciprocating that gesture and even more comes with ease. God bless them."

@maduks00 wrote:

"God bless you abundantly for this show of love. May all ur dreams come through for you. It's really nice to appreciate one another, not minding our gender nor capacity. We can't put a smile on someone face, if we choose to."

See the post below:

