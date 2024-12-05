A baker who made a birthday cake for Prophet Ebuka Obi shared how she broke her window to deliver the cake

Ten men carried the cake to the car, which was used to transport it to the church venue for the cleric's birthday

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the cake and hailed the baker for her efforts

A lady who baked a birthday cake for Nigerian prophet Ebuka Obi shared how she delivere the massive cake.

She had to break the cake shop window and had ten men carry the big cake to the car.

The cake was carried through the window. Photo" @miss_bakhita, Instagram/@evang.edukaobi

In the video shared by @miss_bakhita on TikTok, the cake arrived at the church in good condition despite the bad road.

She did the finishing touches of the cake at the venue and was filmed by members and onlookers.

The lady said:

"A huge and massive cake project! This was this most difficult part for us but we delivered excellently! God is gooood!"

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails Prophet Ebuka Obi's cake

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the cake and hailed the baker for her efforts.

@Olamide Eniola said:

"How much does the cake cost?"

@mafey44 said:

"no body told you that big cakes are assembled at the venue?? hmm."

@Abimbola Jameson Odu said:

"Why una no remove the roof then get helicopter to airlift it. that would have been a bit easier."

@Mark said:

"I know the cake cost so much but you could have just prepared the cake in batches and join it at the venue."

