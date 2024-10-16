A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment Nigerian prophet Ebuka Obi removed her wig in church

In the video, some workers in the church were celebrating the prophet's birthday when he sighted the lady on wig and yanked it off

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people supported the prophet's act while others kicked against it

A video recently surfaced online showing Nigerian prophet, Ebuka Obi, removing a lady's wig during his birthday celebration.

The video sparked lots of comments from netizens who either criticised the prophet's action or laughed over it.

Ebuka Obi removes church member's wig Photo credit: @preshmarcel1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Prophet yanks off lady's wig in church

Shared on TikTok by @preshmarcel1, the video captured the moment Prophet Obi who was celebrating his birthday, suddenly approached the woman and yanked off her wig.

The lady who was not expecting her wig to be removed, screamed and bent her head in shame while reaching for her wig.

She wore it again and the prophet moved behind her and yanked it off for the second time, leaving members in stitches.

"Even on his birthday my spiritual director no dey use eyes see wig," the video's caption read.

Reactions as prophet yanks off lady's wig

The video ignited a firestorm of opinions on TikTok, with some defending the prophet's actions, while others condemned it as an invasion of personal space.

Critics argued that the prophet's behaviour was unacceptable and disrespectful.

@Sophia chidimma said:

"This is his workers not everybody that he was pulling their wigs I dont know why you people hatee this man so much."

@DeEnergygoddess reacted:

"Na watin do wig ? Na that one I no go take ooo."

@the_suturer said:

"Una dey sha see things for these una spiritual directors hand."

@judi queen said:

"Happy birthday daddy I will be there tomorrow and I will come back with testimony Amen."

@faithehiosun461 said:

"Happy birthday once again, I am the next to testify in Jesus name Amen."

@baby kelvin added:

"Happy Birthday to a twins many more years to eat people more Grace more money more anointing in the mighty name of Jesus amen."

Watch the video below:

Lady laments as church removes her wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to share her experience after following her mum to a church service in their hometown.

To her shock, the church removed her wig and had it burnt, saying wearing a wig was a sin before God.

Source: Legit.ng