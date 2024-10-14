A Nigerian man was recently caught 'acting' in church to to get popular prophet, Ebuka Obi's attention

The prophet saw the man acting like he was under anointing and immediately discerned that he was faking it

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A dramatic scene unfolded in a Nigerian church when a man was caught faking spiritual manifestation to get the attention of popular Prophet Ebuka Obi.

The incident, captured on video, sparked funny reactions among social media users who came across it.

Prophet catches man 'acting' during service Photo credit: @onyinyechukwu.22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Prophet warns member against 'acting' in church

Shared on TikTok by @onyinyechukwu22, the clip revealed the man's acting skill, which failed to deceive the perceptive prophet.

Ebuka Obi swiftly discerned the deception and confronted the man in the presence of the entire church.

However, after rebuking him, Prophet Obi still offered to pray for the man, while cautioning him against such behaviour.

In the prophet's words:

"He is pretending. He wants to draw my attention to pray for him. That's what the spirit said. Oya come let me pray for you. Next time don't do anything to draw my attention. Why were you trying to act film to get my attention? Be very careful. The door will open door for you and you will have money. "

Reactions as man fakes being under anointing

The TikTok video sparked a discussion about authenticity in the house of God.

@DBee said:

"With the attention at least he has gotten what he wants. Lessons learned."

@Cleanse said:

"I go just run go house."

@ify said:

"Nah me be that next Sunday, I go fall for ground. Daddy must notice me."

@Donpedro reacted:

"Who notice that things went south via reactions, esp when he said “where is your passport “ Oga said he don’t have a passport."

@Devil00217 said:

"What if he was not pretending but can’t argue with man of God."

@Scotty la biz interior decor said:

"This thing happened not over 2 hours ago. Una don carry am come TikTok sharp sharp."

@DIDI reacted:

"Omo I go run commot from church enter bike go house straight."

@PRESHYFUNDZ commented:

"I never leave you untill you bless me nah Wetin that bros just display kudos Nwanne."

@Chioma Deborah Offiah added:

"Yes ooo if he don't act like that daddy for no pray for him is better i act like a mad person and received the blessings immediately."

Watch the video below:

Groom falls under anointing after kissing bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom was captured on camera falling under the anointing after kissing his bride on the altar.

The man fell immediately he locked lips with his wife and started rolling on the floor, after which he stood up and began to jump.

