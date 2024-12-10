A beautiful bride happily flaunted her wedding ring in her father’s face at her wedding ceremony

In the viral video, she said her father doubted she was going to get married because of her character

Many who came across the post admired the father-daughter relationship and shared their thoughts

A bride flaunted her wedding ring in her father’s face during her wedding as she danced with her husband.

She said her father once doubted that she’d get married because of her character.

Layd happily shows her father her weeing ring. Photo: @richestharmeenat

In a video shared by @richestharmeenat, the lady danced to where her father was seated and shoved the ring in his face.

Her father and those around laughed at her gesture as she continued dancing with her husband.

The video was captioned:

"My Dad: Nobody will marry you with this your character. Me on my wedding day."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride flaunts ring in her father’s face

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the bride’s actions and relationship with her parents.

@Hope said:

“Call him every morning and say good morning sir I’m calling you from my husband’s house.”

@adunni_fatima_ade said:

“They love each other soooo much and he will still cry baje from missing her.”

@hrh_kingdiamond said:

“Daddy is happy say another man don carry him wahala.”

@_folawer penned:

“Come, is daddy your mate?"

@fashionaffairzboutique said:

“Daddy is happy sey him go rest from shouting.”

@chiamaka_odimega said:

“He will later cry when she leaves for real."

