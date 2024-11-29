A man has detailed how his parents and family members disowned him after he exposed his cheating sister

He said his sister cheated twice, and he reported her to her husband, leading to the dissolution of her marriage

Many who came across the post knocked him for his actions, while others supported him for exposing his sister

A man narrated how he exposed his cheating sister to her husband and its consequences.

He said his sister cheated, got pregnant and aborted without her husband’s knowledge. Though her family knew about it, they all kept mute.

The man sent his story to X influencer, @Wizarab10, who reposted on his page.

Man reports cheating sister to her husband

The man said he reported his sister to her husband when she cheated again.

His words:

“My family is all angry with me and at this point i don’t care. I got to learn that my sister was cheating on her husband, she got pregnant, aborted and my parents and other siblings covered for her. I would have overlooked it too but months later she cheated again.

“This is where i had enough and i told her husband. Just for little back story, her husband has done alot for me and the entire family. He paid my last year in university and even got me a job after. If i am financially independent its all due to him. He also heavily supports my parents.

Husband ends marriage with cheating wife after she was exposed

The man stated that his brother-in-law ended the marriage after he reported the case.

He said:

“Seeing all what he has done for me and for my family, i wouldn’t allow to see him being treated like a fool. So i told him everything and he decided to end it all with my sister.

“My parents hate me because they have lost their money machine. My sister hates me too for exposing her and risking her marriage. They have disowned me but i don’t care, i am financially stable. My sister is now depressed, she has lost everything including the children. I could not allow my destiny helper to be treated like a clown.”

Reaction as man’s family disowns him for exposing his sister

@akorochiba said:

"God bless you for this exposure. God will continue to defend you from all your enemies in Jesus name. I love you your courage."

@IgoloDalunwa said:

"You’ve just been hating on your sister. Admit it!"

@NduJennifer_

"This is tough but your family covering up infidelity is just wild."

