A new video which was posted on social media shows what gospel singer Timi Ajayi presently looks like.

The singer has been on trial for the murder of Salome Adaidu, his girlfriend who visited him in his apartment.

In the video which was posted by AIT, the singer was seen in court dressed simply in prison uniform.

In the first scene, he was standing before a table, while in the second scene, he was sitting with his eyes closed meditatively.

Timi has been sentenced to death by hanging by a court in Nasarawa state after he was found guilty of murder.

Reactions as Timi Ajayi is sentenced to death

@ChrisEjiofor said:

"Justice served. I'm always pleased whenever someone gets a comeuppance. It serves him right."

Source: Legit.ng