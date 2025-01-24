A Nigerian lady has displayed the unexpected message she found on a N500 note she was given by a POS operator

She had withdrawn money from the POS operator and was handed wads of naira notes, with one having a short write-up on it

While some people urged her to take the message seriously, others joked about a wrong spelling observed in the write-up

A young lady, @charislori1, has left internet users in stitches after displaying a write-up she found on one of the money she withdrew at a POS stand.

The lady had patronised a POS operator and was given naira notes, but one of the notes stood out.

She had withdrawn money from a POS operator. Photo Credit: @charislori1

The note is a N500. She took to TikTok to show her followers what was written on the N500 note and promised to change.

"I will change this year," she wrote.

What was written on the note

She zoomed her camera to give netizens a clearer view of the write-up on the N500 note. The message read:

"You are a bad girl.

"So change your carata."

Internet users were amused that the writer of the message failed to get the spelling of the word "character."

Watch her video below:

People react to the writing

abubakargajimi said:

"GOD is speaking to you."

adunofdunes said:

"I can nefa nefa sheng mai bad karata."

Tariena Collins said:

"You need to change your carata."

amienla ✨ said:

"Listen to advice and change your carata."

Arielle💔🦋 said:

"Change your carata aunty."

Ese said:

"Even my bad carata done reach POS people hand."

🦋🦋fine_Tj🧚🏼 said:

"That should be the correct spelling for ‘character’ English just da stress person."

debeautygarden said:

"Shey na to change carata not character 😩no wam 😂gimme."

Ceccy said:

"Dem insult u ontop ur own hard earned money."

Victor said:

"Abeg make them leave the carata 😂 for us we love am like that."

Qidera💨🦋🗽 said:

"Na Enugu chief give him side chick money to make hair."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had dragged Polaris Bank to court over a failed POS transaction of N61k and won N500k as compensation.

How man stole POS lady's money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a POS lady had narrated how a man stole her money and offered it back as a gift.

According to the lady, when the man came for withdrawal, she went inside and came out with the money for him. Her experience narrated on Facebook read in part:

"It was after he left that I realized that the money he wanted to 'dash' me was actually mine. It fell from me when I stood up to go inside the shop. I swear I felt very bad about it, it wouldn't have cost him anything if he had told me that the money fell from me, instead, he displayed that crafty attitude. It's disheartening when people choose not to be honest, especially in situations like this. Choosing kindness and doing the right thing often requires empathy and a strong moral compass..."

