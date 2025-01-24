A female student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), has announced going back to school to write her carryover courses

This is coming after 10 years, and the lady bared her mind on what possibly distracted her from her studies

The lady's post got her an outpouring of support from internet users as people threw their weights behind her

A Nigerian lady, Divaoyin, has returned to Adekunle Ajasin University after 10 years to write her failed courses.

This was disclosed in a video she posted on TikTok.

Divaoyin returned to Adekunle Ajasin University to resit her failed courses. Photo Credit: @divaoyin

Divaoyin hinted that focusing on music affected her studies. She lamented that no one still knows her songs.

A short video of herself she posted had the words:

"Doing music when you are supposed to be facing your studies??? I won't ask you to stop.

"Here I am 10 years later rewriting my failed courses and nobody knows my songs."

People sent the lady encouraging words.

Watch her video below:

Carryover student receives support online

temahnancy said:

"I know you sis back in school…. We are proud of you, it’s tough right now but are smart and strong!!!! And we love you big."

Omo Yoruba🥰 said:

"I remember you in akungba that year 🤩 be strong 💪 you will triumph."

luciana said:

"Here I am after dropping out. Rewrote another jamb and about to start afresh, I know better now."

Mercy_lolipop said:

"Omohhh you're an aauatie sending you lots of love and hugs God will strengthen you."

Pem Pem💐❤️ said:

"Oyin i knw your songs oo….. and I was once a spill over student I did my exams too and served after 3yrs 🥺 it wasn’t easy for me at all but thank God gained admission 2015 done with my nysc 2024."

obiankejohn said:

"And you are so fine... just finish it... School na scam, but get the certificate first!!"

lady_Sharon🦋🌻 said:

"I faced my studies, graduated with second class upper, here I am looking at my life and knowing this is not what I wanted, I think about my dreams when I was younger, and sadness is all I feel."

mafia said:

"10 years later ? Hmm 🤔 this is making me rethink my decision,am about to drop out ,I’ve 2 years extension and I don’t think I want to do that ,I want to quit and put my energy into my dream."

According to the man, someone who accessed his portal deleted all the courses he registered for. He never knew of the situation until he had sat for exams and the results were out.

He became scared and confused when the result came out, as he saw he had seven carryovers in courses he knew he had passed. The man further said his school's exams and records department could not help as they claimed he did not register for the courses.

