A hilarious video of a young law student who was talking to herself in class while studying went viral on TikTok

The video showed the student rehearsing out loud some of the things she had learnt for her exam.

She was discussing a case in contract law about a person’s legal rights

A young law student became an internet sensation after a video of her amusingly talking to herself in class while reading went viral on TikTok.

The video captured the student’s funny facial expressions and comments as she was loudly rehearsing some of the legal concepts and cases she had studied for her exam.

She was particularly interested in a case in contract law that dealt with the issue of a person’s legal rights and obligations.

The video attracted many TikTok users who enjoyed her humorous and candid style of learning and related to her struggles and frustrations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

JuniklyElla reacted:

“Contract law will humble someone effortlessly.”

AlFred said:

“Contact is actually one of the easiest..Try commercial Law or Land Law.”

Amaka wrote:

“People then assume your mad but you are just trying to get your principles right.”

Balance64676367:

"Omo to have career no easy o.”

Abel beauty commented:

“One time I borrowed the course ehn| see shege law of land and Torts.”

Khris:

“Everyone in the comment section is just making me scared.”

Pompo:

“This lawW no easy ohhh .. nothing good comes easy.”

Mimiwork1:

“You go explain tire.”

Law graduate who won prestigious award speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Joy Nneoma Abogu is a young Nigerian woman who graduated from the University of Ibadan with a First Class Honours degree in Law.

She also won the prestigious Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) Scholarship award in 2021, beating over 120 other First Class Law students from various law faculties in Nigeria to clinch the prize.

Joy works as a content manager and chief recruiter for an organisation.

Lady graduates from Nigerian law school despite having financial difficulties

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Pamela Victor has taken to social media to celebrate her recent feat of graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

The young lady, who shared her story on Linkedin on November 26 felt very elated despite having a second class lower.

Pamela could not be discouraged about not having a first-class or second-class upper.

