Salome Adaidu's real boyfriend, Maxwell Ajah, has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of his girlfriend

The Benue indigene, who said he dated Salome for seven years, has now joined an online campaign to demand justice for his deceased lover

His last post on Facebook on January 16 elicited emotional reactions on the social media platform

Salome Eleojo Adaidu's real boyfriend, Maxwell Ajah, made many people sad with his last Facebook post.

Maxwell, recently interviewed by Salome's elder sister, said he started dating Salome in 2018, and they dated for seven years.

In a Facebook post on January 16, a heartbroken Maxwell shared an audio of his recent interview with Salome's elder sister, where he corrected the claim by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi that the deceased was his girlfriend.

"#JusticeforSalome," Maxwell captioned his Facebook post while using emojis of heartbreak and tears.

Maxwell changed his display picture to a flyer which had Salome's face in the background and the words "we want justice for Salome" in bold.

People reacted to his Facebook post with touching comments.

Reactions trail Salome's real boyfriend's Facebook post

Faith Beauty said:

"I agree with you that guy is a big liar."

Talented Talent said:

"It's heartbreaking... My condolences uncle Max."

Joel Agada said:

"I pray God grant you the strength bro."

Victoria Ochanya Ereh said:

"Eternal rest be granted unto her soul 🙏.

"#Justice for Ele#."

Victoria David said:

"Take heart Maxwell May God grant her a peaceful rest."

Atomore Hormojah John said:

"This is heartbreaking 💔.

"Take heart bro."

Maureen Obibueze said:

"Chai! It’s well dear Max Well💔😭.

"#JusticeForSalomeAdaidu.

"Justice must prevail!!!"

Rose David said:

"Be strong bro and also thank God for vindicating you, imagine that an!mal was not found you would have gone down for what you no nothing about."

Precious Akunna Onyeama said:

"That Murderer is indeed a Psycho... So sad 😭."

Dixon Young said:

"The murderer is lying to everyone pls. Maxwell has been dating Salome Adaidu for more than 7years now. I am fully aware of their relationship. He was my colleague. We worked together for more than three years before I resigned."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer had explained why gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi might walk out free despite his open confession.

Salome's real boyfriend shares their last chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Salome's real boyfriend had displayed the last chat that they had on WhatsApp on Saturday, January 11.

In an interview with Salome's elder sister, her real boyfriend revealed that they began dating in 2018 and had dated for seven years before gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi allegedly murdered her.

He recounted the last moments he had with Salome on Saturday. He said she sounded odd over the phone, which prompted him to chat her up when he got home. Her response on WhatsApp got him even more disturbed. The bereaved said Salome was faithful to him before her demise and rubbished the relationship claim of the gospel singer.

